Minister Barbara Creecy: Launch of Gauteng stakeholder engagement on Draft National Rail Master Plan

Honourable Ministers

Deputy Ministers

Premier

MECS

Mayors

Members of Parliament

Chairs and CEPs of Public Enterprises

Captains of industry

Organised Labour

Civil society

Ladies and Gentlemen

Thank you for joining us today at the launch of our public engagement programme on the Draft National Rail Master Plan which was approved for public consultation by Cabinet on 1 April 2026.

This Plan aims to position Rail as the backbone of South Africa’s logistics and transport ecosystem.

And so it outlines a sustainable, strategic framework for rail network planning.

It includes both passenger and freight rail. It addresses commuter rail systems and long distance passenger rail. It recognises that an improved rail network benefits households, communities and the economy as a whole.

It maps constraints and opportunities, identifies necessary infrastructure enhancements and network expansions, and aims to rebalance road-to-rail freight distribution.

This word “re-balance” is critically important. Because this plan recognises the central and important role that rail must play in an integrated system together with trucking, taxis and buses.

The plan contemplates a “brownfield” approach to optimise existing infrastructure to minimise cost, paired with targeted “greenfield” expansions where economically feasible and aligned with technological advances in the global rail renaissance.

It is not about re-inventing the past; it is about building a resilient, adaptable, dynamically scalable rail system that serves the nation’s broader economic and social goals.

So what is the problem this National Rail Master plan aims to solve?

Currently approximately 165 million tons of freight are moved on our rail system annually. Research indicates that market appetite for rail freight transportation is closer to 280 million tons.

The unintended consequence of this underperformance by our rail network includes loss of foreign exchange earnings, and job losses when mining and agricultural products cannot be affordably and timeously exported.

Congestion, road deterioration and safety concerns inflate transport costs and undermine efficiency.

In the commuter sphere high transport costs undermine take-home pay and condemn commuters to several hours a day spent on congested highways.

An effective commuter rail system would lower household costs, save time, reduce accidents and improve accessibility to income and services for low-income communities.

At current prices, full implementation of the Rail Master Plan would require private and public investment of close to two Trillion Rand over the next thirty years.

Economic Modelling shows the primary and secondary benefits to the economy of large scale infrastructure investments.

Every one million rand spent in this way, will increase GDP by R4,3 Million.

Such investments will positively impact industries like steel, cement, logistics and engineering as well as create jobs and boost household income.

A major shift in the NRMP is the commitment to inclusive, consultative planning—broadening beyond rail’s traditional commercial and SOE considerations to incorporate diverse stakeholder perspectives from the outset.

Today we are launching a centralised, web-based platform to host the draft plan. This platform includes GIS mapping, interactive tools, and a user manual.

I urge all stakeholders here today and across the country to engage actively with the draft Masterplan. Use the digital platform to review the draft plan, provide input, and help us prioritise investments that deliver the most value to our people and our economy.

We will schedule engagements across all provinces and with freight, passenger, commuter groups, and labour formations to ensure a truly inclusive process. All the dates for the masterplan consultation days and venues in various provinces will be published on the website.

Public consultation will conclude in July 2026, after which the NRMP will be submitted to Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Going forward, a dedicated Rail Planning Component will maintain an up-to-date databank on passenger and freight flows, network capacity, asset condition, and rolling stock fleets. This will allow the Masterplan to be updated annually and reviewed every five years.

Ladies and Gentlemen, public comment is not a formality. We need your participation if we are to create an integrated logistical system where rail delivers lower transport costs, faster and safer journeys for people, reliable freight movement, and vibrant economic opportunity across all communities.

I thank you.

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