President Cyril Ramaphosa: Position of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service

Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia,

Deputy Ministers,

Members of the media,

Fellow South Africans,

In the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in February, I said that our primary focus this year is on stepping up the fight against organised crime, corruption and violence.

For this fight to be successful, it is vital that our law enforcement agencies are capable, ethical and effective. It is vital that they have the confidence and the trust of the South African people.

We have worked hard over the last few years to rebuild our law enforcement agencies and security services in the wake of state capture, to restore their credibility and integrity.

We have taken measures to uncover malfeasance and investigate allegations of wrongdoing within the ranks of the police and other institutions.

These measures have been necessary to ensure accountability and to devise remedial action to prevent the abuse of office and the theft of public resources.

It is in pursuit of these objectives that I established a commission of inquiry under Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate allegations of police collusion in organised criminal activity. The work of the commission is ongoing and we look forward to its recommendations.

In all these efforts, we have promoted respect for the rule of law and upheld the principle that law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies must be able to act without fear, favour or prejudice.

It is this principle that informs our response to the appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier this week of the SAPS National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, on charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

In consideration of the seriousness of these charges and the critical role of the National Commissioner in leading the fight against crime, I have agreed with General Masemola that he be deemed to be on precautionary suspension pending the conclusion of the case.

To ensure stability and continuity in the South African Police Service, I have appointed Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane as the Acting National Commissioner of Police.

Lt-Gen Dimpane is currently the Divisional Commissioner for Financial Management Services of the SAPS and has a long and distinguished career both in the SAPS and in other public institutions.

Having been in the police service for close on two decades, she has extensive experience in policing, strategic management, financial management and governance. Lt-Gen Dimpane has a reputation for professionalism and integrity.

I am confident that she has the qualities and the standing necessary to provide effective leadership to the SAPS during this challenging period.

Lt-Gen Dimpane will be supported by a strong team of experienced and dedicated police leadership throughout the country.

She will lead a police service that, notwithstanding substantial challenges, is comprised of men and women who are committed to serving the people of this country and the cause of justice.

A key area of attention for the Acting National Commissioner and the police leadership is to urgently address weaknesses in the procurement of goods and services.

In the report of the Zondo Commission and through the proceedings of the Madlanga Commission, procurement has been identified as the source of corruption, abuse of office and instability within the police service.

The Minister of Police will support the work that the SAPS leadership must now undertake to insulate procurement processes from any form of manipulation. This work will feed into the broader restructuring of public procurement that was announced in SoNA.

The Acting National Commissioner will be expected to sustain the momentum of our national fight against crime and corruption.

There has been a reduction of contact crime over the last two financial years, largely due to the focus on police visibility.

Focused initiatives to address gender-based violence and femicide, as well as the implementation of the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy remain central to our ongoing fight against the scourge of violent crime.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has made great progress towards the adoption of an Organised Crime Strategy, for which significant resources have been allocated from Departments in the Cluster as well as from the Criminal Assets Recovery Account.

Important steps have been taken with regards to organised crime, including gang violence, illegal firearms, illegal mining, drug trafficking and kidnappings. These efforts have been strengthened by collaboration between the SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The SAPS Task Team investigating matters arising from the Madlanga Commission has made significant progress, leading to a number of arrests. We commend the team and wish it continued success.

As we embarked on the task of rebuilding our law enforcement agencies and security services, we knew that it would be a difficult undertaking.

We have been guided at all times by the need for transparency, accountability and respect for due legal process.

It is understandably a cause of great concern for all South Africans that the National Commissioner of Police is in court facing criminal charges.

However, we should not allow this development to weaken our determination or diminish our ability to fight against crime and corruption. We should not allow anything to destabilise the police service or undermine the morale of those entrusted to protect our people.

We must hold firm to the values of our Constitution and, in this case as in all cases, allow the law to take its course.

Minister Cachalia and Acting National Commissioner, Lt-Gen Dimpane, will be holding a briefing soon to outline further actions that will be taken to stabilise the SAPS and strengthen its work.

I wish Lt-Gen Dimpane and the entire SAPS leadership well in building on the progress that has been made in our fight against crime.

I thank you.

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