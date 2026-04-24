Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: April 24, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Pedestrian Connectivity Project Along Burrstone Road in village of New York Mills, city of Utica, and town of New Hartford, Oneida County Open House set for Thursday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New York Mills Village Offices The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, May 7, pertaining to a proposed project to improve pedestrian connectivity along Burrstone Road (State Route 921B) in the village of New York Mills, city of Utica, and town of New Hartford, Oneida County. The open-house style meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New York Mills Village Offices, 1 Maple Street, New York Mills, and will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn about the project and provide feedback to NYSDOT officials. Proposed at approximately $1.4 million, this pedestrian improvement project is expected to begin in summer of 2027. The proposed project will enhance pedestrian connectivity with new sidewalks, the addition of ADA compliant signals, sidewalk ramps, and crosswalks along a half mile portion of Burrstone Road (State Route 921B). The project area will begin at Marauder Boulevard in the village of New York Mills, past the entrance to the Utica Business Park in the city of Utica, to a point just west of the French Road and Champlin Avenue intersection in the town of New Hartford. The meeting will feature informational displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be on hand to receive comments and answer questions. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project, or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

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