Maverick Brands, One of America’s Top Digital Capital Raising Firms, Deploys Proprietary AI Stack for Issuers

Millions raised for founders across the country.

Charleston capital formation consultancy crosses 50-raise milestone with AI-driven infrastructure that delivers real-time intelligence and automation

Our proprietary AI system is the part of the business no competitor can replicate, and it is the reason our clients raise capital faster, cheaper, and with an investor base that compounds.” — Scott Hansen, Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Brands , a digital capital formation consultancy, today announced the full deployment of its proprietary artificial intelligence stack for Regulation CF and Regulation D issuers, anchored by two integrated technologies: Maverick Signal, a real-time campaign intelligence dashboard, and the Maverick Intelligence System, the firm’s AI-driven investor engagement engine that automates investor intent scoring during a raise and investor relations after a campaign closes. The deployment coincides with the firm’s second anniversary and the closing of its 50th advised offering. The Maverick Intelligence System scores prospective investors in real time on behavior, intent, and conversion probability, then calibrates media spend and creative deployment against that signal a closed-loop process that runs continuously throughout an active raise. After a campaign closes, the same system automates ongoing investor relations: shareholder communications, milestone updates, secondary engagement, and re-investment outreach, allowing issuers to retain and compound investor relationships without bolting on additional headcount or vendors. Maverick Signal sits on top of that engine, surfacing live investor flow, channel-by-channel return on ad spend, conversion velocity, and blended cost of capital to issuers throughout the raise. Together, the two systems form what the firm believes is the most advanced AI infrastructure in the equity crowdfunding category.“Maverick Signal and the Maverick Intelligence System are not bolt-ons. They are the firm,” said Scott Hansen, Founder of Maverick Brands. “The Intelligence System scores every investor in real time, calibrates our media against that signal, and continues working long after the campaign closes by automating investor relations at a level no manual team can match. Signal makes all of it transparent to the founder. This is the part of the business no competitor can replicate, and it is the reason our clients raise capital faster, cheaper, and with an investor base that compounds.” “Our founders don’t wait for a weekly report to find out how their raise is performing,” said Meghan Hansen, Managing Director of Maverick Brands. “They see investor flow, channel ROI, conversion velocity, and cost of capital in real time, and they see the AI making decisions on their behalf as it makes them. Transparency is not a feature for us. It is the operating model.”The firm operates platform-agnostically, having executed campaigns on StartEngine, WeFunder, DealMaker, and other leading Reg CF and Reg D venues, and maintains a deliberately limited client roster so that senior partners personally own every engagement.Track RecordMaverick-advised campaigns include:• Nine Line Apparel — approximately $3 million Regulation CF close, among the top consumer brand raises of its cycle• Proud Mary Coffee — nationally ranked raise in the specialty coffee category• Kreatures of Habit — top-performing raise in the functional food category2026 PipelineActive and upcoming campaigns span automotive, beverage, consumer technology, and lifestyle categories, including Saleen Automotive, MAGA Beer, Republican Red Winery, UNITO Mezcal, Influence Mobile, and Duquesne Brewery.About Maverick BrandsMaverick Brands is a digital crowdfunding consultancy advising startup and growth-stage companies on Regulation CF and Regulation D capital raises. The firm is platform-agnostic, maintains a deliberately limited client roster, and is powered by a proprietary AI stack anchored by Maverick Signal, its real-time campaign intelligence dashboard, and the Maverick Intelligence System, its AI-driven investor scoring and post-campaign engagement engine. Learn more at maverickbrands.us.About American Crowdfunder American Crowdfunder is a media platform covering the equity crowdfunding industry, including Regulation CF and Regulation A+ raises, platform developments, and regulatory policy. Learn more at americancrowdfunder.com.# # #Written by Sally Weller, Editorial Director, American Crowdfunder.Disclosure: Nothing in this release constitutes investment advice. All investments in private offerings, including those made through Regulation CF and Regulation D, carry a high risk of loss, including the loss of the entire investment. Past campaign performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should review all offering materials and consult their own advisers before making any investment decision.

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