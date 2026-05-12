San Diego State University Agrees to $300,000 Title IX Settlement

San Diego State settles Title IX class action for $300K, addressing scholarship inequities and advancing gender equity in college athletics.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego State University has agreed to pay $300,000 to resolve a Title IX class action lawsuit (Case No. 3:22-cv-00173-TWR-MSB) brought by female student-athletes alleging unequal treatment in the university’s athletics program. The settlement resolves claims related to gender equity in collegiate athletics and allegations concerning the treatment and support of female student-athletes.According to the lawsuit, female athletes at San Diego State University alleged they were not afforded the same opportunities and benefits as male athletes, including with respect to athletic scholarships. The case involved claims brought under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.The lawsuit included allegations related to scholarship allocation and other aspects of athletic program funding and support. The claims raised issues concerning how athletic resources and opportunities were distributed within the university’s athletics program. The settlement resolves disputed claims between the parties and does not constitute an admission of liability by the university.The case addressed allegations concerning scholarship disparities, an area that can involve detailed analysis of athletic participation, financial aid distribution, and program resources. Scholarship allocation may affect a student-athlete’s ability to attend and remain enrolled at a university, as well as access athletic opportunities offered through collegiate sports programs.The matter was filed during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period during which collegiate athletics programs across the country experienced operational and financial disruption. The litigation proceeded through investigation, discovery, motion practice, and settlement discussions before reaching resolution.Cases involving Title IX and collegiate athletics have addressed issues including participation opportunities, treatment of athletes, allocation of resources, and scholarship funding. This matter is among cases involving allegations related to scholarship disparities within college athletics programs and reflects the continued litigation and enforcement activity surrounding Title IX compliance in higher education.Counsel representing the plaintiffs included Jenna Rangel and Amber Eck of Haeggquist & Eck, LLP in San Diego, Arthur Bryant of Arthur Bryant Law in Oakland, Lori Bullock of Bullock Law, PLLC in Des Moines, Iowa, and Gayle Blatt and David Casey of Casey Gerry Francavilla Blatt LLP in San Diego.Additional information regarding the case is available at SDSU Title IX Settlement Case Details About Haeggquist & Eck, LLPHaeggquist & Eck, LLP is a San Diego-based law firm representing individuals in matters involving employment law, civil rights, and sexual assault.

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