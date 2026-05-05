Bryan Granum Welcomes All Essential Medical Distributing to 30 River Park Place West in Fresno, California

Growing orthopedic medical device distributor establishes new Central Valley location at one of Fresno's leading Class A office destinations

Healthcare is one of the most important industries in the Central Valley, and having a company that directly supports the medical professionals in this community is something we take a lot of pride in” — Bryan Granum

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Granum announced today that All Essential Medical Distributing has signed a lease at 30 River Park Place West in Fresno, California, bringing a new healthcare-focused tenant to one of the Central Valley's premier Class A office properties.All Essential Medical Distributing is a growing medical device distributor specializing in high-quality orthopedic implants for surgeons throughout the Central Valley. The company works at the forefront of healthcare innovation, equipping orthopedic surgeons with the latest advancements in medical technology to help transform patient outcomes. Their expansion into 30 River Park Place West represents a continued commitment to supporting healthcare professionals in the region."All Essential Medical is the kind of tenant that elevates a building," said Bryan Granum. "Healthcare is one of the most important industries in the Central Valley, and having a company that directly supports the medical professionals in this community is something we take a lot of pride in."Located within Fresno's River Park master-planned district, 30 River Park Place West offers tenants a professional environment surrounded by premier dining, retail, lodging, and entertainment. The property sits along one of the city's most prominent commercial corridors, with excellent visibility and direct access to Highway 41, making it an ideal location for companies looking to serve the broader Central Valley market.About Bryan GranumBryan Granum is a commercial real estate investor, developer, and operator dedicated to creating high-quality environments where businesses thrive. He views the relationship between landlord and tenant as a true partnership and believes a landlord’s success is ultimately measured by the success of its tenants. That belief drives everything he does, from attracting best-in-class businesses to doing whatever he can to help them grow. When tenants succeed, communities succeed—and that is the standard he holds himself to.For more information about All Essential Medical Distributing or 30 River Park Place West, please contact press@beamand.co.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.