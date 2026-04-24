Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation to cover 2026 national Freedom Day celebration
Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover 2026 Freedom Day celebration are advised to collect media accreditation cards.
This years’ national celebration will take place at the DR Rantlai Petrus Molemela Stadium, Mangaung Metropolitan, Free State Province under the theme: “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”.
Details for collection of accreditation are as follows:
Venue: Leslie Monnanyane Hall, cnr George Lubbe and Moshoeshoe Road, Mangaung Metropolitan, Bloemfontein in the Free State Province
Day 01, Saturday, 25 April 2026
Time: 13:00 – 16:00
Day 02, Sunday, 26 April 2026
Time: 09:00 – 18:00
Day 03, Monday, 27 April 2026
Time: 07:30 – 10:30
Required documents for collection:
- Valid ID/passport
- Driver’s license
- Press card or letter of assignment from the editor
Bulk issuing of media accreditation will not be allowed.
NB: No drones will be allowed on the 27th of April at the venue.
Enquiries:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
Takalani Mukwevho
Cell: 082 227 9308
#GovZAUpdates
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