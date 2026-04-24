Government Communications on media accreditation for extended President’s Coordinating Council meeting

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invite members of the media who wish to cover the extended President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting to apply for accreditation.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, 30 April 2026, at Birchwood Hotel, Gauteng Province.

The extended PCC will be attended by Premiers, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MECs, Mayors, Municipal Managers and other stakeholders who are leading efforts under the National Water Crisis Committee. The Committee, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, was established to drive decisive and coordinated national action in response to the water challenges facing South Africa.

Members of the media are requested to apply for accreditation by completing the attached form in full and submitting it to:

Vanessa Mokaila

E-mail: vanessam@gcis.gov.za

Deadline for accreditation: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 16h00

Enquiries:

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Mr William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates