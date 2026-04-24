Gauteng Roads and Transport on Soweto derby transport plan
In a major boost for matchday convenience, the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has announced a special Gautrain transport plan for supporters heading to the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday, 26 April 2026.
Fans can look forward to a seamless, stress-free travel experience: pay only for a one-way Gautrain trip to Park Station, and enjoy free shuttle bus transport to and from the stadium, plus a complimentary return train journey.
“This is about making the derby experience seamless from start to finish,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela. “Transport can make or break an event of this magnitude. We are ensuring fans get to the game safely, efficiently, and without the frustration of traffic congestion.”
With tens of thousands expected to attend one of South Africa’s biggest sporting spectacles, supporters are urged to ditch the traffic, save on costs, and travel smart by using the Gautrain.
Match day travel information
Getting to the stadium
- Take the Gautrain to Park Station
- At Park Station, continue to the Gautrain buses outside
- Valid match ticket holders will receive a Gautrain armband for bus service, a return train trip, and parking
- Board the Gautrain bus shuttle to FNB Stadium
- Bus services at Park Station begin at 09:00
- Stadium gates open at 10:00
Heading home
- Catch the return bus from FNB Stadium to Park Station (drop-off and pick-up at the same point)
- Last bus departs the stadium at 19:00
- Your Gautrain armband covers your return train trip at no cost
Parking at Gautrain stations
- Upon arrival at a Gautrain Station, press the green button at the entry boom for a paper ticket
- Parking exit is free when showing your Gautrain armband when exiting the parking
Enquiries:
Spokesperson for the MEC for Roads and Transport
Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: Lesiba.Mpya@gauteng.gov.za
Senior Executive Manager: Communication and Marketing
Albi Modise
Cell: 083 490 2871
E-mail: albim@gautrain.co.za
Senior Manager: Reputation
Refilwe Mphane
Tel: 011 086 3579
Cell: 079 510 6758
#ServiceDeliveryZA
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