Gauteng Roads and Transport on Soweto derby transport plan

In a major boost for matchday convenience, the Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has announced a special Gautrain transport plan for supporters heading to the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Fans can look forward to a seamless, stress-free travel experience: pay only for a one-way Gautrain trip to Park Station, and enjoy free shuttle bus transport to and from the stadium, plus a complimentary return train journey.

“This is about making the derby experience seamless from start to finish,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela. “Transport can make or break an event of this magnitude. We are ensuring fans get to the game safely, efficiently, and without the frustration of traffic congestion.”

With tens of thousands expected to attend one of South Africa’s biggest sporting spectacles, supporters are urged to ditch the traffic, save on costs, and travel smart by using the Gautrain.

Match day travel information

Getting to the stadium

Take the Gautrain to Park Station

At Park Station, continue to the Gautrain buses outside

Valid match ticket holders will receive a Gautrain armband for bus service, a return train trip, and parking

Board the Gautrain bus shuttle to FNB Stadium

Bus services at Park Station begin at 09:00

Stadium gates open at 10:00

Heading home

Catch the return bus from FNB Stadium to Park Station (drop-off and pick-up at the same point)

Last bus departs the stadium at 19:00

Your Gautrain armband covers your return train trip at no cost

Parking at Gautrain stations

Upon arrival at a Gautrain Station, press the green button at the entry boom for a paper ticket

Parking exit is free when showing your Gautrain armband when exiting the parking

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the MEC for Roads and Transport

Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: Lesiba.Mpya@gauteng.gov.za

Senior Executive Manager: Communication and Marketing

Albi Modise

Cell: 083 490 2871

E-mail: albim@gautrain.co.za

Senior Manager: Reputation

Refilwe Mphane

Tel: 011 086 3579

Cell: 079 510 6758

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