Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport on job protection

Fast action safeguards jobs

In March 2026, a fire destroyed the kitchen wing of the Stables Restaurant at the Vergelegen wine estate. Following their assessment of the damage, Heritage Western Cape issued a permit to enable the estate to establish a temporary restaurant on the premises to ensure that business could continue.

Through the quick action of Heritage Western Cape, 60 staff members at the estate could be sure of their continued employment as the restaurant could keep running at the temporary facility while the major reconstruction work can go ahead.

Wayne Coetzer, Managing Director of Vergelegen, thanked Heritage Western Cape for the support, “We are very grateful for the fast assistance. We are particularly happy for the staff, who remain employed until the Stables restaurant reopens.”

Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport and Executive Authority for Heritage Western Cape, Ricardo Mackenzie, said, “The Western Cape Government is investing in our economy and creating jobs every day. The work of Heritage Western Cape is crucial, not only in protecting our precious tangible and intangible heritage, but in enabling development and in protecting livelihoods. In this instance, the swift action of the team ensured that a local business could keep their doors open and their staff employed.”

Heritage Western Cape is committed to protecting our valuable heritage resources while also ensuring that the economy is supported through tourism and job opportunities.

Media enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Cell: 076 093 4913

#GpvZAUpdates

