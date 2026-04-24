President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Business Initiative 30th Anniversary, 23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening, Thursday, 23 April 2026, deliver a keynote address at the 30th Anniversary Celebration of the National Business Initiative (NBI) in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Held under the theme, “30 Years of Collective Leadership by Business through Shaping a Sustainable and Inclusive South Africa”, the event marks three decades of partnership between business, government and civil society in advancing the country’s economic transformation and development.

Established in 1995 at the request of former President Nelson Mandela, the National Business Initiative has, over the past 30 years, served as a key platform for collective business leadership in support of South Africa’s socio-economic progress.

Through collaboration with Government, civil society and development partners, the organisation has contributed to initiatives that promote economic inclusion, youth employment, skills development, gender equality and environmental sustainability.

The 30th Anniversary Celebration will bring together leaders from business, Government, development institutions and civil society to reflect on the evolution of this partnership and to reaffirm a shared commitment to building a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient economy.

President Ramaphosa will address the event as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 19h00

Venue: Nedbank Group Head Office, 135 Rivonia Road, Sandton, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Ms Nabeelah Khan

NBI Communications Manager

E-mail: NabeelahK@nbi.org.za

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

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