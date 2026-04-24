North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings on Division of Revenue Bill 2026, 24 Apr
On Friday, 24 April 2026, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will be conducting public hearings on the Division of Revenue Bill (B5-2026) at Barolong Boo Mariba Tribal Hall in Tshidilamolomo (Ratlou Local Municipality); Vaal Reefs Hall in Orkney (Matlosana Local Municipality); Kgetleng Municipal Hall in Koster (Kgetleng Local Municipality) and Ipelegeng Multipurpose Centre in Ipelegeng, Schweizer-Reneke (Mamusa Local Municipality) at 10h00.
Division of Revenue Bill (B5-2026)
The bill aims to provide for the equitable division of revenue raised nationally among the national, provincial and local spheres of government for the 2026/27 financial year; the determination of each province’s equitable share; allocations to provinces and municipalities from national government’s equitable share; the responsibilities of all three spheres of government pursuant to such division and allocations; and to provide for matters connected therewith.
Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.
The public hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.
Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.
Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer - Communications
Kabo Letlhogela
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 879 1448
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
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