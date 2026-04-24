MEC Lebogang Maile addresses overcrowding in Gauteng schools, 24 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Education, Lebogang Maile, will on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, brief the public on interventions to address the various challenges facing GDE, these include infrastructure backlogs, overcrowding, and bullying.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Bovet Primary School, 1189 19th Avenue, Alexandra, Johannesburg

For more information, contact the MEC’s Spokesperson: Onwabile Lubhelwana on 071 531 4513 or via email on Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za or the Director for External Communications Steve Mabona 072 574 3860 steve.mabona@gauteng.gov.za

For more updates regarding GDE-related news and information, follow us on our website and social media platforms: https://linktr.ee/gautengeducation/

#GovZAUpdates