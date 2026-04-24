Minister Leon Schreiber confirms immediate dismissal of seven additional officials

Home Affairs dismissals grow to 63 as 7 more officials dismissed in ongoing misconduct crackdown

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, confirms that the Department has dismissed a further 7 officials with immediate effect, following the conclusion of disciplinary processes into various cases of misconduct. In addition, another 16 suspensions have been effected as part of ongoing disciplinary action, including in response to the findings emanating from the interim investigation report released by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

These latest dismissals bring the total number of officials dismissed since the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in July 2024 to 63. This forms part of the Department’s ongoing crackdown on corruption, maladministration, and unethical conduct, in close cooperation with the SIU and other law enforcement agencies.

Since July 2024, a total of 95 misconduct cases have been initiated for various irregularities, of which 75 have already been finalised. This reflects the Department’s intensified and consistent approach to consequence management, ensuring that all cases are dealt with decisively and without undue delay.

The Department continues to strengthen its internal controls and oversight mechanisms to act against wrongdoing. These efforts are yielding measurable progress in restoring integrity to Home Affairs operations.

Minister Schreiber said: “The decisive pace at which the Department now processes disciplinary matters, resulting in ongoing dismissals and other disciplinary action, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to cleaning up the damage done to Home Affairs over many years. Our zero-tolerance approach does not rely on words – it is demonstrated in ongoing concrete action to rebuild the rule of law in a Department that is fundamental to the functioning of our society.

Minister Schreiber concluded: “Our message remains unambiguous: we will continue to empower and reward the many officials in Home Affairs who are working diligently to implement our digital transformation agenda to deliver dignity for all, while dealing decisively and immediately with anyone found guilty of corruption, fraud or misconduct.”

Media enquiries:

Carli van Wyk – Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 079 166 3899

#GovZAUpdates