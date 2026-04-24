Parliament mourns passing of retired Judge President Achmat Naeem Jappie

Parliament, Thursday, 23 April 2026 - The Presiding Officers of Parliament, Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thoko Didiza and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, have learnt with deep sadness of the passing of retired Judge President Achmat Naeem Jappie, a distinguished jurist whose life’s work contributed meaningfully to the strengthening of South Africa’s constitutional order.

Judge President Jappie served on the Bench for more than two decades following his appointment in 1998, during a formative period in South Africa’s democratic transition. His leadership as Deputy Judge President and later Judge President of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, as well as his service as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court and at the Labour Appeal Court, reflected the high regard in which he was held and was an affirmation of his deep commitment to the rule of law and as a principled advocate of the constitutional values that underpin South Africa’s democracy — integrity, fairness, accountability, and fidelity to the law.

Through his judicial service, including his contribution to South Africa’s evolving legal jurisprudence, Judge President Jappie formed part of a generation of jurists who have, over time, shaped and affirmed the principles of constitutional supremacy, legality, and accountability in the exercise of public power. This body of jurisprudence continues to guide all arms of state, including Parliament, in ensuring that legislative processes, executive oversight, and institutional conduct remain firmly grounded in the Constitution.

Even in retirement, Judge President Jappie continued to serve the nation with distinction, including through his role in judicial conduct processes, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to institutional accountability and ethical governance.

His passing is a profound loss not only to the Judiciary and legal profession, but to the broader constitutional project of South Africa.

On behalf of Parliament, the Presiding Officers extend their heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judge Soraya Hassim, his children, family, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and service.

Enquiries:

Parliament Spokesperson

Moloto Mothapo

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