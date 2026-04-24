Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to addresses Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund Sustainability Conference, 23 Apr

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, Thursday, 23 April 2026, address the first day of the Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund (LPFF) Sustainability Conference to be held at Emperor’s Palace in Ekurhuleni. Held under the theme “Sustainability of the Legal Profession: Building Towards the Future,” the conference brings together key stakeholders within the legal sector to deliberate on the sustainability, governance, and future of the profession.

The two-day engagement provides a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and alignment on matters affecting the legal profession and the broader justice system.

Date : Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time : 11h30

Venue : Emperor’s Palace, Ekurhuleni

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

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