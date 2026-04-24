Minister Sisisi Tolashe leads service delivery community outreach in Ngudwini, 24 Apr

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe, will as part of improving the living conditions of the poor, lead a service delivery community outreach in Ngudwini under the uMlalazi Local Municipality, King Cetshwayo District, KZN Province.

The outreach will be conducted through an Integrated Community Registration and Outreach Programme (ICROP) and is guided by the District Development Model (DDM), which promotes coordinated planning and integrated service delivery across all spheres of government.

The Minister will lead the Social Development Portfolio comprising the Department of Social Development (DSD), the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) and the National Development Agency (NDA) to deliver a comprehensive package of social development services directly to the community.

Community dialogues held during build-up engagements ahead of the Minister’s visit revealed persistent problems in Ngudwini ranging from Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), child abuse, child malnutrition, poverty, unemployment and high levels of substance abuse.

To address poverty, unemployment and GBVF in the area, the Minister will engage with funded NDA women-led cooperatives focusing on victim empowerment, manufacturing, bakery, food security and mentorship resulting in job creation and improved livelihoods for their beneficiaries.

Additional concerns include parents and caregivers who lack essential documents such as identity documents (IDs) resulting in children not having birth certificates and therefore being unable to access social grants.

During the dialogues the community raised a concern about the exploitation of social grant beneficiaries by unscrupulous loan sharks who confiscate identity documents and SASSA payment cards as collateral for loans. It also emerged that there is a high rate of non-adherence to HIV treatment resulting in patients defaulting on their medication. The Minister’s visit aims to address these pressing challenges affecting the area of Ngudwini.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover Service Delivery Community Outreach planned as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 April 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: Ngudwini Sport Field, Ward 5, uMlalazi Local Municipality, KZN Province

An oversight visit to Qalekhaya Shining Star Cooperative is scheduled as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 April 2026

Time: 09h00 – 10h00

Venue: Ezindophi Village, next to Khanyangodumo School (Ward 13)

Key services to be offered at the event include assisting clients in applying for various social grants directly on-site and other government services. Members of the community are encouraged to attend and should bring the necessary documents for assistance, including Identity Documents, Birth Certificates etc.

Enquiries:

SASSA National Spokesperson

Mr Paseka Letsatsi

Cell: 082 883 9969

E-mail: PasekaL@sassa.gov.za

Acting Head of Communication

Ms Sandy Godlwana

Cell: 082 678 5634

E-mail: SandyG@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates