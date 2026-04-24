Eastern Cape Provincial Government hosts Freedom Day commemoration in Alexandria, 27 Apr

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane will on Monday, 27 April, host its official Freedom Day commemoration at Nonkqubela Location, Alexandria, in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, bringing together communities, government leaders and stakeholders to mark over three decades of democracy and constitutional governance in South Africa.

Held under the theme “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship”, the commemoration is also aligned with the 30th anniversary of the Constitution. The event will reflect on the progress made in advancing equality, human dignity and inclusive development, while reaffirming the Constitution as the foundation of democratic governance and accountability.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government continues to build on this legacy through sustained investment in basic services, economic development, social protection programmes and infrastructure. The province is committed to ensuring that these benefits of freedom are experienced by all citizens, particularly in historically disadvantaged communities.

This programme is set to both commemorate and actively engage communities, ensuring that the journey of freedom is understood not only as history, but as a lived and evolving experience.

In addition to the official programme, the day will feature a range of activities aimed at community participation and service delivery. A five-kilometre Freedom Day Fun Run and Walk will take place through the streets of Alexandria. Government departments and entities will bring services directly to the people through a Services on Wheels approach.

Cultural performances and exhibitions will showcase the rich heritage and diversity of the province, while educational activations, including a children’s reading corner and book exhibitions, will support literacy development and youth engagement.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Derrick Mbele Stadium, Nonkqubela Location, Alexandria

Enquiries:

Chief Director: Provincial Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

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