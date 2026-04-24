Border Management Authority announces winning bidders for strategic redevelopment of six key ports of entry, 28 Apr

The Border Management Authority (BMA) will on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, announce the successful bidders appointed to lead the redevelopment of six strategic ports of entry across South Africa.

This redevelopment represents more than an infrastructure upgrade; it marks the foundation of a new era for South Africa’s borders. The project forms part of government’s commitment to strengthening border security, enhancing the movement of people and goods, and supporting economic growth through world-class, technology-driven infrastructure.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber and the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Njabulo Nzuza, will outline how the multi-year redevelopment programme will improve traveller experience and advance integrated border management operations. The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, will announce the successful bidders.

Members of the media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Time: 13h00

Venue: GCIS, 1035 Tshedimosetso House

Operation HI-TIVISE- Report suspicious activities by calling 0801 229 019. If you see something, say something. You can also report suspicious activities online on the BMA website: www.bma.gov.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: 072 856 4288

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Spokesperson to the Minister of Home Affairs

Carli van Wyk

Cell: 079 1663 899

E-mail: Carli.vanwyk@dha.gov.za

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