Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Freedom Month dialogue on freedom and the rule of law in Heidedal, Mangaung, 24 Apr

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, will host a dialogue on Friday, 24 April 2026, under the theme: “Freedom and the Rule of Law – Threats and Solutions.”

The dialogue will take place at the Norman Doubell Hall in Heidedal, Mangaung, in partnership with the Free State Office of the Premier; the Provincial Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation; Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality; and other stakeholders.

As part of the 2026 Freedom Month programme, this engagement aims to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between government, young people, and community leadership. The session will reflect on South Africa’s democratic journey, while critically examining current challenges that threaten the country’s freedoms and constitutional values.

Key issues to be discussed include unemployment, crime, racism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, access to education, and illegal migration. These challenges will be explored within the broader context of safeguarding democracy and strengthening the rule of law.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 24 April 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Norman Doubell Hall, Heidedal, Mangaung, Free State

For media RSVPs, kindly contact,

Mr. Madimetja Moleba

E-mail: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & Whatsapp)

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

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