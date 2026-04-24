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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media, 23 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by the Acting Minister of Police, Prof. Firoz Cachalia, will today, Thursday, 23 April 2026, address the media in a briefing at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Media are invited to cover the briefing as follows:
Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026
Time: 16h00( media to set-up at 14h30)
Venue: Media Centre, Union Buildings, Pretoria

Note to media: Due to space limitations, media accreditation will be on a first come ,first served basis. the media briefing will be live-streamed on the presidency social media platforms

Media RSVPs should to be sent to Patience Mtshali on Patience@presidency.gov.za/ 083 376 9468 

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

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President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses media, 23 Apr

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