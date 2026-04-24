Governor Newsom reissues $50,000 rewards to crack cold cases, deliver justice for victims

Recently, Governor Newsom announced a $50,000 reward payment to three individuals whose information led to the arrest and 2025 conviction of Marvin Markle for the 1982 murder of 14-year-old De Anna Lynn Johnson in Vacaville.

Help solve these murders and receive $50,000 each

These victims were beloved members of their families and communities. They all deserve justice.

Northern California

Marc Thompson: On September 3, 2014, Marc Thompson, 25, was fatally shot while parked in a remote, wooded location in Butte County. If you have any information, contact Butte County Sheriff’s Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Sergeant Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671.

Tyler Dickson: On July 3, 2021, Tyler Dickson, 20, was fatally shot while sleeping in a tent at a campsite in Butte County. If you have any information, contact Butte County Sheriff’s Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Sergeant Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671.

Sacramento Area

Anthony Barajas: On June 28, 2015, Anthony Barajas, 20, was in his car in the parking lot of Home Depot on Meadowview Road in Sacramento (Sacramento County) following a short trip into the store with his younger brother. He was shot in the chest by someone in a passing car. If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police Department Office of Investigations at 916-808-0650.

Bay Area

Georgia Moses: On August 22, 1997, Georgia Moses, 12, was found dead next to the Highway 101 southbound on-ramp at Petaluma Boulevard South after she went missing from her home in Petaluma (Sonoma County). If you have any information, contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2727 or submit anonymous tips here.

Emerson Zuniga: On January 25, 2007, Emerson Zuniga, 20, was attacked and killed by three unknown assailants while he was walking down the street in Fremont (Alameda County). If you have any information, contact the Fremont Police Department Cold Case Detective Jacob Blass at Jblass@fremont.gov or 510-790-6900. Submit an anonymous tip at 510-494-4856.

Antonio Nunez: On December 4, 2009, Antonio Nunez, 16, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant outside of his home in Oakland (Alameda County). If you have any information, contact the Oakland Police Department Sergeant Yun Zhou at 510-238-3821 or submit an anonymous tip at 510-238-7950.

Lamar Murphy: On January 24, 2017, Lamar Murphy, 16, was fatally shot while riding his bicycle in Hayward (Alameda County). If you have any information, contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office with information about this murder at 510-667-3636. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 510-667-3622.

Shawn Tillis: On June 12, 2020, Shawn Tillis, 27, was fatally shot in his vehicle in front of an apartment complex in San Pablo (Contra Costa County). If you have any information, contact San Pablo Police Department Sergeant Robert Brady at 510-215-3295 or Lieutenant Bradley Lindblom at 510-215-3261.

Hillsborough Police Officer: On February 22, 2025, a Hillsborough police officer was ambushed and shot on the property of the Hillsborough (San Mateo County) Police Department Station at 1600 Floribunda Avenue. If you have any information, contact the Hillsborough Police Department Sergeant Josh Wang at 650-375-7470.

Central California and Coast

Jessica Martinez: On May 10, 1990, Jessica Martinez, 4, went missing in Bakersfield (Kern County) while she played in front of her apartment complex. Eleven days later, her body was found in a field 10 miles away. If you have any information, contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 661-322-4040.

Sarah Roberts: On December 31, 2011, Sarah Roberts, 26, was shot as she was leaving a party in central Fresno. Investigators believe Ms. Roberts may have been caught in the exchange of gunfire between rival gangs. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department Sergeant Christine Leyva at 559-621-2456.

Santos Cabrera: On February 5, 2015, Santos Cabrera, 31, was fatally shot while leaving a barbershop in Avenal (Kings County). If you have any information, contact the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.

William Harris and Kayla DeBorde: On January 29, 2016, William Harris, 17, and Kayla DeBorde, 19, were attending a party in Fresno. A fight broke out between two rival groups and both were fatally shot by unidentified assailants. If you have any information, contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Alan Kelzer at 559-600-8200.

Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros and Isaiah Rule: On May 5, 2020, Jose Hernandez, 19, Blake Medeiros, 19, and Isaiah Rule, 18, were fatally shot as they sat in their vehicle near a high school in Visalia (Tulare County). If you have any information, contact the Visalia Police Department Dispatch at 559-713-4935.

Kyrin Wright: On May 27, 2021, Kyrin Wright, 19, was fatally shot in Fresno outside of his apartment complex. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427.

Jacqueline Flores: On July 27, 2021, Jacqueline Flores, 25, was fatally shot in Fresno while sitting in her vehicle with her six-year-old daughter. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department Detective Chris Franks at 559-621-2427.

Scott Jeff: On March 25, 2022, Scott Jeff, 52, was fatally shot on the Santa Rosa Rancheria Reservation in Lemoore (Kings County). If you have any information, contact the Kings County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous tip line at 559-852-4554.

Southern California

Alan Schwalbe: On August 11, 1993, Alan Schwalbe, 61, was fatally stabbed in his home in Costa Mesa (Orange County). If you have any information, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Chapluk at 714-647-7046 or email coldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Eric Velasquez: On March 7, 1994, Eric Velasquez, 21, was fatally shot during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex in Santa Paula (Ventura County). If you have any information, contact the Santa Paula Police Department Commander Eric Starna at 805-826-2227.

Teresa Madrigal: On February 23, 1999, Teresa Madrigal, 33, went shopping in Riverside County and did not return. Her body was found on February 24, 1999 in San Diego County, more than 60 miles from where she lived in Riverside County. If you have any information, contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide/Cold Case Unit at 858-285-6330.

Arthur Jordan: On July 18, 2018, Arthur Jordan, 28, was fatally shot by an unknown assailant while sitting in his car in San Diego. If you have any information, contact the San Diego Police Department Sergeant Joel Tien at 619-531-2323 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers and at 888-580-8477.

Gregory Ruffin: On February 24, 2019, Gregory Ruffin, 22, was fatally shot near an apartment complex in San Diego. Contact the San Diego Police Department Detective Sergeant Eric McCoole at 619-531-2943 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers and at 888-580-8477.

Lamontee Stevenson: On August 17, 2019, Lamontee Stevenson, 19, was fatally shot at a party in San Diego. If you have any information, contact the San Diego Police Department Detective Sergeant Eric McCoole at 619-531-2943 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers and at 888-580-8477.

Victoria Barrios: On August 30, 2019, Victoria Barrios, 18, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana (Orange County). If you have any information, contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390.

Corneilius Brown: On April 24, 2021, Corneilius Brown, 22, was fatally shot in the doorway of his apartment in La Mesa (San Diego County). If you have any information, contact La Mesa Police Department Detective Mike Butcher at 619-667-7538 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers and at 888-580-8477.

Iran Moreno: On November 20, 2021, Iran Moreno, 13, was killed by a stray bullet that came through his bedroom window in Pasadena (Los Angeles County). If you have any information, contact the Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant Keith Gomez at 626-744-4517.

Tioni Theus: On January 8, 2022, Tioni Theus, 16, was found dead along the 110 Freeway in south Los Angeles. She had been fatally shot by an unknown assailant or assailants. If you have any information, contact the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at 323-644-9550.

Governor’s rewards for unsolved cases

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in specified unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage the public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.