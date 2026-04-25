A New Movement in Real Estate: The Foster Company Helps Agents Expand Beyond Residential

Real estate agents and small business owners gathering in Temecula on April 29 to learn how to expand into commercial real estate and increase deal size and long-term value. Chris Foster, founder of The Foster Company, leading a movement helping residential agents and small business owners expand into commercial real estate. Doffo Winery in Temecula, California, the location hosting the April 29 real estate event focused on helping agents and business owners expand into commercial opportunities.

Temecula event brings together residential agents and small business owners to learn how to expand into commercial real estate and increase deal size.

The industry trained agents to think in transactions, but clients don’t live that way. They build businesses, invest, and grow. The opportunity is expanding how we serve.” — Chris Foster, Founder of The Foster Company

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the country, top-producing residential agents are beginning to expand beyond traditional transactions and into broader advisory roles — helping clients not just buy homes, but build businesses, acquire commercial assets, and create long-term wealth.

On April 29th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, The Foster Company is bringing that shift into the room in Temecula, California — not as a concept, but as a working model already being executed in the field.

Hosted at Doffo Winery, this high-impact event will bring together residential real estate agents and small business owners for a focused session on how to integrate commercial real estate into an existing business — without abandoning the foundation that built it.

Led by Chris Foster, founder of The Foster Company, the event reflects a broader evolution happening across the industry: professionals stepping beyond single-transaction income and into roles of deeper influence within their clients’ financial lives.

“The industry trained agents to think in transactions,” said Foster. “But the clients never lived that way. They buy homes, they start businesses, they invest, they grow. The opportunity isn’t to switch lanes — it’s to expand how we serve.”

Unlike traditional real estate events, this session is built around execution — showing attendees how to step into commercial opportunities already present within their existing relationships.

Attendees will learn:

How to add commercial transactions without starting over

How to increase deal size and client lifetime value

How to work with business owners and investors they already know

The infrastructure and partnerships required to support this expansion

Real-world examples of agents already operating within this model

“This isn’t a trend,” Foster added. “It’s a correction. Agents and business owners alike are starting to realize there’s a gap in how real estate is being approached — and that gap is where the next level of growth exists.”

The Foster Company has been working with agents across California and expanding into additional markets, building systems that allow residential professionals and entrepreneurs to step into commercial opportunities with the right structure, guidance, and execution support.

With the event just days away and attendance limited, interest continues to build among agents and business owners looking to operate at a higher level in a changing market.

What’s happening in rooms like this signals more than an opportunity — it marks a shift in how real estate is approached across the country.

Event Details

Doffo Winery, Temecula, CA

April 29, 2026

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Open to residential real estate agents and small business owners

To register, visit: https://thefullserviceagent.com/operators-operate

Media Contact

Chris Foster

chris@fosterre.com

562-573-9270

About The Foster Company

The Foster Company is a commercial real estate and advisory firm focused on helping residential agents, business owners, and investors expand into higher-level opportunities. Through strategic partnerships, education, and deal execution support, the company is leading a national movement of professionals bridging the gap between residential and commercial real estate.

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