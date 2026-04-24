EAZYLOFT Expands Smart Loft Storage Solutions Across Lancashire and Greater Manchester

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners look for practical ways to maximise space without the cost and disruption of moving, EAZYLOFT is delivering innovative loft boarding and storage solutions across the North West. Serving areas including St Anne’s, Lytham, Blackpool, Lancaster, Wigan, Manchester, and Preston, the company is helping customers unlock the full potential of their loft space.EAZYLOFT specialises in installing a raised loft boarding system that creates a safe, durable storage platform without compromising existing insulation. Unlike traditional methods of laying boards directly onto joists—which can compress insulation and reduce energy efficiency—this raised system is designed to sit above insulation, preserving its performance while providing a strong, reliable surface for storage.“At EAZYLOFT, we focus on doing things the right way,” said a company spokesperson. “The systems we install allow homeowners to safely store their belongings while maintaining the thermal efficiency of their home. It’s about creating space without causing problems elsewhere.”The raised boarding system used by EAZYLOFT is BBA-approved and does not invalidate your NHBC warranty, meeting recognised industry standards for safety, durability, and performance. This gives customers confidence that their new loft storage area is built to last and compliant with modern building requirements.In addition to loft boarding, EAZYLOFT provides a complete loft storage solution tailored to each property. Services include the installation of loft ladders for safe and convenient access, upgraded loft hatches, energy-efficient loft lighting, and insulation improvements where required. Each installation is designed to maximise available space while ensuring ease of use and long-term reliability.The primary benefit for customers is the creation of a practical new storage area within the home. By transforming an underused loft into a well-structured storage space, homeowners can free up valuable room in living areas, reduce clutter, and improve overall organisation—without the need for costly extensions or renovations.With rising property prices across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, many homeowners are choosing to invest in their existing space rather than relocate. EAZYLOFT’s loft boarding solutions offer a cost-effective way to increase functionality and enhance a property’s usability.EAZYLOFT has built a strong reputation across the region for high-quality workmanship, reliable service, and a customer-focused approach. From initial consultation to final installation, the team provides clear guidance and honest recommendations to ensure each customer receives the best possible solution for their home.“We’re proud to help homeowners make better use of the space they already have,” the spokesperson added. “Our goal is to deliver a safe, accessible, and efficient loft storage area that genuinely improves everyday living.”As demand for smart storage continues to grow, EAZYLOFT remains committed to providing high-quality loft solutions that combine safety, performance, and value for customers across the North West.Visit: https://eazyloft.co.uk About EAZYLOFTEAZYLOFT is a Lancashire-based loft boarding and storage specialist serving St Anne’s, Lytham, Blackpool, Lancaster, Wigan, Manchester, and Preston. The company installs raised loft boarding systems alongside loft ladders, hatches, lighting, and insulation upgrades—all designed to create safe, accessible, and energy-efficient storage spaces.

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