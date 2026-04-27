2026 Version of 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software Released by The Lackner Group

Major update includes support for newly redesigned IRS Form 706

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 edition of The Lackner Group, Inc.’s 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software has been released, featuring updates aligned with the 2026 tax season, including full support for the newly redesigned IRS Form 706.The 2025 version of Form 706 represents the most significant overhaul of the estate tax return in more than 40 years. Applicable to decedents dying after December 31, 2024, the redesigned form introduces a new layout, separated schedules, and updated inflation-indexed amounts, creating substantial changes for estate and tax professionals.The Lackner Group’s 2026 update ensures users can seamlessly prepare and navigate the revised Form 706 within the 6-in-1 platform. While the complexity of the redesign has caused delays across the industry – with some providers opting not to support the update or postponing release timelines – The Lackner Group has delivered a fully integrated solution as part of its latest software release.“Our clients rely on us to stay ahead of major regulatory changes,” said Vincent F. Lackner Jr., President. “The redesign of IRS Form 706 is one of the most significant shifts we’ve seen in decades. We made it a priority to ensure our users have immediate access to the updated form without disruption to their workflow.”In addition to supporting the new version, the 6-in-1 software maintains backward compatibility across all 19 prior versions of Form 706. This functionality is critical for practitioners handling estates with varying filing requirements. For example, the Massachusetts estate tax return (Form M-706) requires attachment of a 1999 version of Form 706. With the 2026 update, users can easily navigate between any of the versions, regardless of a decedent’s date of death.The 6-in-1 software continues to provide a comprehensive solution for estate and trust administration, allowing users to manage state death tax, state inventory & accounting documents, state fiduciary income tax, as well as U.S. 1041, U.S. 706, and U.S. 709 forms within a single platform. Clients also benefit from continuous technical support and ongoing updates, ensuring access to the most current tax information and assistance as federal and state regulations evolve.Since its introduction, the 6-in-1 Estate and Trust Administration Software has been adopted by thousands of users across multiple states, serving as a trusted solution for managing the extensive data involved in estate and trust administration. To request pricing or learn more about 6-in-1 or any of The Lackner Group’s other products, visit lacknergroup.com About The Lackner GroupLocated in Pittsburgh, PA, The Lackner Group, Inc. is dedicated to providing estate and tax professionals with trusted software solutions that save them time and money. Since 1986, the company’s flagship product, 6-in-1, has been meeting the challenge of collecting and tracking the vast amount of data and information relating to the administration of estates and trusts. Because 6-in-1 greatly reduces the amount of time it takes to prepare estates, The Lackner Group’s customers are able to spend more time growing their businesses. Other products include InheriTax, DecoupleCruncher, and NumberCruncher. Visit The Lackner Group for reliable software solutions.

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