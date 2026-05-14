Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations
Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations Across all lines of Insurance
The platform was developed to address long-standing operational challenges within the insurance industry, where agencies often rely on multiple disconnected systems for customer relationship management (CRM), agency management, quoting, submissions, marketing, communication, compliance, and client servicing.
Scalable Insurance Services combines those functions into one integrated platform while incorporating operational artificial intelligence designed specifically for insurance workflows.
“Insurance agencies today are operating across fragmented systems that create duplicate work, operational inefficiencies, and administrative overhead,” said Lee Benham, founder of Scalable Insurance Services. “We built Scalable to simplify the entire agency workflow while helping agencies operate more efficiently across health, Medicare, life, annuity, and property & casualty insurance.”
Unlike many traditional insurance software platforms that focus on a single function, Scalable was designed as a multi-line operating system intended to support agencies throughout the entire insurance lifecycle.
The platform includes:
CRM and lead management
Agency management system (AMS) functionality
Workflow automation
Renewal tracking and retention management
Marketing and communication tools
Agency-branded client portals
Compliance and servicing workflows
Carrier integration architecture
Multi-line product management
AI operational employees
One of the platform’s core features is its “Universal Application” architecture, which is designed to reduce repetitive data entry by allowing information to be entered once and then mapped into multiple workflows.
The company stated that the platform is being built to support embedded carrier integrations and digital insurance workflows across multiple product categories.
Scalable Insurance Services is currently pursuing integration initiatives with API-enabled and digitally focused insurance carriers and partners across life, health, Medicare, commercial property & casualty, and small business insurance.
The company said the platform’s operational AI employee capabilities are designed to support agencies by automating repetitive tasks and assisting with day-to-day operations.
Examples of AI employee-supported workflows include:
Riely-Customer Service manager
Jordan- Sales Assistant
Sage- Renewal Specialist
Morgan- Client Retention Specialist
Casey- Agent Onboarding Specialist
Dana- Data Accuracy Manager
Parker- Social Media Manager
Logan- Agency Operations Manager
Avery- Compliance Officer
Quinn- Marketing Coordinator
Taylor- Insurance Product Training Manager
Drew- Scheduling Coordinator
Blake- Referral Manager
Reece- Revenue Maximization Specialist
Rowan- Quality Control Manager
Jamie- Client Portal Specialist
The AI employee workforce operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — supporting agencies, agents, and clients by helping ensure no opportunity, renewal, follow-up, compliance task, or client need is overlooked while continuously identifying the best products, services, and solutions available.”
According to the company, the AI system is designed to learn from real-world agency workflows and operational patterns over time using actual client policy data, carrier appetite guidelines, underwriting rules, and integrated carrier workflows.
Scalable Insurance Services stated that one of its primary goals is to help independent agencies gain access to enterprise-level operational capabilities without the staffing and software costs typically associated with larger organizations. The platform was designed as a complete insurance ecosystem supporting all major lines of insurance throughout the entire client and policy lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of many legacy insurance software systems.
The company believes the platform may be particularly relevant for independent agencies seeking to expand across multiple product lines, including agencies interested in cross-selling life and annuity products alongside property & casualty business or integrating health and Medicare workflows into existing operations.
The company also stated that the platform was developed with a long-term vision of creating a more connected insurance technology ecosystem in which agencies, carriers, producers, and clients can interact more efficiently through unified workflows while reducing operational friction and software costs associated with many current legacy systems.
Scalable Insurance Services is currently onboarding early beta users and agencies as part of its next growth phase, which will focus on marketing, user expansion, workflow refinement, carrier integrations, and continued AI development. According to the company, the AI system continuously learns in the background from agency workflows, client interactions, servicing activity, carrier processes, and operational behavior across the platform.
About Scalable Insurance Services
Scalable Insurance Services is an insurance IMO/MGA and technology and distribution company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company has developed an AI-native insurance operating system designed to unify CRM, agency management, workflow automation, carrier integrations, client servicing, and operational intelligence across health, Medicare, life, annuity, and property & casualty insurance.
Lee Benham
Lee Benham
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Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations Across all insurance product lines
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