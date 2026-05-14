Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations

Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations Across all lines of Insurance

I can teach the AI my 40 years of insurance experience — but the real power begins when thousands of agents teach it through real client workflows, carrier policies, forms, and underwriting decisions”
— Lee Benham
BELLEVUE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalable Insurance Services today announced the launch of its AI-native insurance operating system, a unified platform designed to help insurance agencies manage operations across Health, Life, Annuity, Medicare, and Property & Casualty Insurance all within a single platform environment.

The platform was developed to address long-standing operational challenges within the insurance industry, where agencies often rely on multiple disconnected systems for customer relationship management (CRM), agency management, quoting, submissions, marketing, communication, compliance, and client servicing.

Scalable Insurance Services combines those functions into one integrated platform while incorporating operational artificial intelligence designed specifically for insurance workflows.

“Insurance agencies today are operating across fragmented systems that create duplicate work, operational inefficiencies, and administrative overhead,” said Lee Benham, founder of Scalable Insurance Services. “We built Scalable to simplify the entire agency workflow while helping agencies operate more efficiently across health, Medicare, life, annuity, and property & casualty insurance.”

Unlike many traditional insurance software platforms that focus on a single function, Scalable was designed as a multi-line operating system intended to support agencies throughout the entire insurance lifecycle.

The platform includes:

CRM and lead management
Agency management system (AMS) functionality
Workflow automation
Renewal tracking and retention management
Marketing and communication tools
Agency-branded client portals
Compliance and servicing workflows
Carrier integration architecture
Multi-line product management
AI operational employees

One of the platform’s core features is its “Universal Application” architecture, which is designed to reduce repetitive data entry by allowing information to be entered once and then mapped into multiple workflows.

The company stated that the platform is being built to support embedded carrier integrations and digital insurance workflows across multiple product categories.

Scalable Insurance Services is currently pursuing integration initiatives with API-enabled and digitally focused insurance carriers and partners across life, health, Medicare, commercial property & casualty, and small business insurance.

The company said the platform’s operational AI employee capabilities are designed to support agencies by automating repetitive tasks and assisting with day-to-day operations.

Examples of AI employee-supported workflows include:

Riely-Customer Service manager
Jordan- Sales Assistant
Sage- Renewal Specialist
Morgan- Client Retention Specialist
Casey- Agent Onboarding Specialist
Dana- Data Accuracy Manager
Parker- Social Media Manager
Logan- Agency Operations Manager
Avery- Compliance Officer
Quinn- Marketing Coordinator
Taylor- Insurance Product Training Manager
Drew- Scheduling Coordinator
Blake- Referral Manager
Reece- Revenue Maximization Specialist
Rowan- Quality Control Manager
Jamie- Client Portal Specialist

The AI employee workforce operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year — supporting agencies, agents, and clients by helping ensure no opportunity, renewal, follow-up, compliance task, or client need is overlooked while continuously identifying the best products, services, and solutions available.”

According to the company, the AI system is designed to learn from real-world agency workflows and operational patterns over time using actual client policy data, carrier appetite guidelines, underwriting rules, and integrated carrier workflows.

Scalable Insurance Services stated that one of its primary goals is to help independent agencies gain access to enterprise-level operational capabilities without the staffing and software costs typically associated with larger organizations. The platform was designed as a complete insurance ecosystem supporting all major lines of insurance throughout the entire client and policy lifecycle at a fraction of the cost of many legacy insurance software systems.

The company believes the platform may be particularly relevant for independent agencies seeking to expand across multiple product lines, including agencies interested in cross-selling life and annuity products alongside property & casualty business or integrating health and Medicare workflows into existing operations.

The company also stated that the platform was developed with a long-term vision of creating a more connected insurance technology ecosystem in which agencies, carriers, producers, and clients can interact more efficiently through unified workflows while reducing operational friction and software costs associated with many current legacy systems.

Scalable Insurance Services is currently onboarding early beta users and agencies as part of its next growth phase, which will focus on marketing, user expansion, workflow refinement, carrier integrations, and continued AI development. According to the company, the AI system continuously learns in the background from agency workflows, client interactions, servicing activity, carrier processes, and operational behavior across the platform.

About Scalable Insurance Services

Scalable Insurance Services is an insurance IMO/MGA and technology and distribution company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company has developed an AI-native insurance operating system designed to unify CRM, agency management, workflow automation, carrier integrations, client servicing, and operational intelligence across health, Medicare, life, annuity, and property & casualty insurance.

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Scalable Insurance Services Introduces AI-Native Insurance Operating System Designed to Unify Agency Operations Across all insurance product lines

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My name is Lee Benham. I’m an insurance professional and health care policy advocate who has spent decades working inside the system that politicians only debate — but rarely understand. I’ve never needed talking points. I’ve never sat behind a podium trying to spin what doesn’t work. I’ve worked directly with families, employers, seniors, and taxpayers navigating a system that was built by politicians and protected by inertia. I know how health care is financed in America — and how that broken financing system suppresses wages, inflates the cost of goods and services across the economy, drives up property taxes through public employee benefit costs, wastes trillions of dollars, and leaves working families worse off. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. And that’s why, after a lifetime as an independent voter with fiscally conservative values, I made the decision to join the Democratic Party — not because my values changed, but because the party that says it wants to help working families should be the one fixing this. This Isn’t About Ideology. It’s About Reality. I’ve voted mostly Republican in the past because I believed in personal responsibility, transparency, and fiscal discipline. I still do. But over time, it became impossible to ignore a hard truth: both parties have failed to fix the one thing that touches every household and drives our national debt — the way we pay for health care. Republicans talked about repeal but never fixed the root cause. Democrats talked about coverage but continued defending a system that hides costs and depresses wages. The result? Families paying $30,000–$40,000 a year for “coverage” Workers losing wage growth to invisible premiums Property taxes skyrocketing to fund public employee health plans Taxpayers subsidizing open-ended waste they never see and would never vote for That is not compassion. That is not fiscal responsibility. And it is not sustainable. Why I Left the Sidelines I didn’t leave the Republican Party because I changed. I left because they stopped offering any real solutions. For more than a decade, they’ve promised to fix health care — then done nothing about how it's financed. They protected employer-sponsored insurance because donors benefit from the tax shelter. They criticized Obamacare while preserving the very structure that made it unworkable. Democrats, meanwhile, tried to expand access, but never addressed the cost engine underneath. Both sides protected the status quo. And neither fixed the problem. I’m done pretending that’s acceptable. Why My Work Aligns with What Democrats Should Stand For The solution I’ve spent my career building — age-based tax credits — aligns more closely with the values Democrats claim to stand for: Fairness: Support based on age, not job title or lobbying strength Transparency: Spending that’s visible, capped, and honest Worker empowerment: Wages returned to workers, not diverted to inflated insurance premiums Fiscal responsibility: Defined taxpayer exposure, not open-ended subsidies Dignity: Ownership of your own coverage, not dependence on an employer or government program Age-based tax credits don’t nationalize health care. They don’t kick anyone off their coverage. They don’t remove choice. They simply give people ownership and freedom of choice using the money already being spent on their behalf. That’s not radical. That’s common sense. What Nebraska Used to Stand For — And What We Can Stand for Again Nebraska has a proud tradition of electing Democrats who cared more about problem-solving than party politics. Senators like Bob Kerrey understood that governing is about doing what works — not what polls. He challenged both sides. He broke ranks when it mattered. And he told the truth about hard choices. That’s the tradition I’m running in. A Nebraska Democrat grounded in policy. Serious about fixing what’s broken. And willing to work with anyone — left, right, or center — who’s ready to deal in facts. This Campaign Is About Solutions — Not Slogans Health care isn’t failing because Americans disagree. It’s failing because politicians won’t admit how it’s actually paid for: Through suppressed wages Through inflated premiums Through rising property taxes Through hidden federal subsidies and tax breaks We can fix this. We just need to stop defending the system that caused it. That’s why I’m running. That’s why I joined the Democratic Party. And that’s why this campaign isn’t about left vs. right. It’s about people vs. a broken system. If you believe Nebraska deserves honest math, real solutions, and leadership that puts policy ahead of party — I’m asking for your support.

https://leebenhamforsenate.com/

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