Taxpayer Advocacy Panel issues 2025 Annual Report highlighting taxpayer-focused recommendations to improve tax administration

IR-2026-57, April 24, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Taxpayer Advocacy Panel today released its 2025 Annual Report PDF highlighting accomplishments and ongoing efforts to strengthen Internal Revenue Service delivery, improve communications with taxpayers, reduce taxpayer burden, and support continued modernization of tax administration.

“In 2025, TAP members dedicated hundreds of volunteer hours to grassroots outreach, listening directly to taxpayers across the country and abroad and elevating the real-world challenges they face,” said National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins. “Their efforts resulted in nearly 200 recommendations to improve IRS service and tax administration. By partnering with the IRS to advance practical, taxpayer-focused solutions, TAP plays a critical role in strengthening taxpayer rights and making tax administration more transparent, accessible, and responsive. I extend my sincere appreciation to our TAP volunteers for their exceptional commitment and the meaningful impact reflected in this Annual Report.”

In 2025, the TAP project committees submitted 20 project referrals to the IRS, including 188 recommendations aimed at improving IRS operations and enhancing the experience for taxpayers nationwide.

Key recommendations outlined in the report

The six principal project committees presented a series of recommendations to the IRS that include:

Making taxpayer notices clear, accessible, and easier for taxpayers to understand and act on.

Enhancing IRS online tools and digital services to expand secure self-service options for taxpayers and improve the user experience within the IRS Online Account and tax transcript applications.

Streamlining IRS correspondence processes and strengthening Individual Taxpayer Identification Number online tools to reduce processing delays, minimize call volume, and improve response times.

Improving the clarity of IRS tax forms and publications, including recommending updated guidance on Form 8821, Tax Information Authorization, regarding disclosure authority and revocation procedures.

Reinforcing the importance of in-person assistance to ensure taxpayers continue to have access to essential support services.

Reducing wait times on IRS toll-free telephone lines by expanding secure chatbot and live chat capabilities to provide timely, personalized, and accessible customer service.

The report also recognizes the outgoing and incoming National TAP Chairs for their dedicated service and leadership:

Michelle Brookens – 2025 National TAP Chair

– 2025 National TAP Chair Philip Hwang – 2026 National TAP Chair

Historically, TAP’s recommendations have contributed to meaningful improvements in IRS processes, forms, notices, and procedures that directly affect taxpayers. The panel anticipates that the 2025 recommendations will similarly support enhancements to taxpayer service and tax administration.

The full 2025 TAP Annual Report is available to download on ImproveIRS.org.

About TAP

TAP is a Federal Advisory Committee that provides citizens with a unique opportunity to take part in the federal tax administration system. TAP members comprise citizen volunteers from across the country, and an international member. These volunteers represent the broad geographic and varied demographic backgrounds of the U.S. taxpayer population they serve. As everyday taxpayers, TAP members provide an independent, grassroots perspective on IRS services and procedures, offering insights that complement, but are distinct from, those of tax professionals and industry organizations.

Oversight and program support for TAP is provided by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization within the IRS led by the National Taxpayer Advocate. TAS helps taxpayers with tax problems they cannot resolve with the IRS and makes administrative and legislative recommendations to mitigate systemic problems in tax administration.

For additional information about TAP:

Visit ImproveIRS.org or

Email TAP staff at taxpayer.advocacy.panel@irs.gov.

For media inquiries, contact TAS Media Relations at TAS.media@irs.gov or call 202-317-6802.