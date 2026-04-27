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MRM CPAs and Advisors CEO Brett Mills Named to Forbes Best-in-State CPAs List

Headshot of Brett Mills, CEO of MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors, alongside text reading "Brett Mills Named in Forbes Best CPAs by State (Texas)" with the MRM logo in the upper right corner.

Brett Mills, CEO and CPA/PFS at MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors, named to the Forbes Best CPAs by State list for Texas.

Forbes named Brett Mills, CEO of MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors, for peer-nominated excellence in client service, technical expertise, and industry leadership.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors today announced that CEO Brett Mills, CPA/PFS, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State CPAs list. The honor recognizes financial professionals nominated by their peers for excellence in client service, technical expertise, and industry leadership.

Forbes partnered with SHOOK Research to evaluate thousands of financial professionals nationwide. Selection criteria include peer nominations, regulatory history, compliance records, and a rigorous review of each individual's professional background and client impact.
"I’m honored to be recognized by Forbes and deeply grateful to our incredible team and the clients who trust us every day. This recognition reflects MRM CPAs and Private Wealth Advisors’ ongoing commitment to delivering integrated financial planning that helps business owners and high-net-worth individuals make confident, strategic decisions to protect and grow their wealth."
Brett Mills, CEO, MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors

Mills leads a firm that has grown well beyond its roots as a traditional CPA practice. Since its founding in 1964, MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors has expanded to offer a fully integrated suite of services spanning tax strategy, audit and assurance, and wealth management. The firm's recent merger with Endeavour further broadened its capabilities, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive financial partner for business owners navigating complex decisions around growth, exit planning, and wealth transfer.
MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors serves clients through two primary platforms: MRM CPAs and Advisors, which delivers tax, audit, and advisory services, and MRM Private Wealth, which focuses on investment management and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families. Together, they offer clients a single, coordinated team with deep expertise across disciplines.
For more information about MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors, visit mrmcpas.com. For wealth management services, visit mrmprivatewealth.com.

About MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors is an integrated accounting and wealth management firm serving business owners and high-net-worth individuals. MRM CPAs and Wealth Advisors' services include tax planning and strategy, audit and assurance, and wealth management through its affiliate, MRM Private Wealth. The firm is recognized for its specialized expertise in healthcare, real estate, and employee benefit plan audits.

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MRM CPAs and Advisors CEO Brett Mills Named to Forbes Best-in-State CPAs List

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