The Silent Shift in Modern Hormone Health: Why More Adults Are Reporting ‘Low Energy & Fatigue’

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Low energy and fatigue are becoming more common among adults in their 30s and 40s. Health professionals say there may be deeper physiological factors at play.

Routine physicals are one of the most effective ways to establish a baseline and catch changes early”
— Rehannon Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Low energy and persistent fatigue are becoming more common concerns among adults in their 30s and 40s. While many people attribute these symptoms to busy schedules or stress, health professionals say there may be deeper physiological factors at play.

As conversations around wellness continue to evolve, experts are seeing a growing number of individuals seeking answers for symptoms that were once dismissed as part of everyday life.

Why More Adults Are Experiencing Ongoing Fatigue
Fatigue is no longer limited to older populations. Many otherwise healthy adults are reporting low energy levels, difficulty focusing, and reduced motivation throughout the day.

Lifestyle factors such as poor sleep, high stress levels, poor diet, and demanding work schedules all contribute to the body’s hormone levels. However, underlying changes can also play a significant role.

“Hormone levels begin to shift earlier than most people expect,” says Rehannon Fisher, founder of Elite Health Experts in Las Vegas. “We are seeing more patients in their 30s and 40s who feel constantly tired, even when they are doing everything they can to take care of themselves.”

These changes can affect both men and women. In men, declining testosterone levels may impact energy, mood, and overall performance.

In women, hormonal fluctuations related to perimenopause can begin years before menopause itself, often presenting with subtle but disruptive symptoms.

Common Signs That May Indicate a Hormonal Imbalance
Fatigue is often accompanied by other subtle symptoms that may develop gradually over time. These can include difficulty sleeping, brain fog, mood changes, decreased motivation, and reduced physical performance.

Some individuals may also notice changes in weight, libido, or recovery after exercise. Because these symptoms can vary widely, they are often overlooked or considered unrelated.

“When multiple small symptoms start to add up, that’s usually when patients begin to realize something isn’t quite right,” says Fisher. “The challenge is that many people wait until it significantly affects their quality of life before seeking answers.”

Taking a Proactive Approach to Fatigue and Hormone Health
As awareness around preventative care continues to grow, more adults are turning to routine physicals to better understand what may be contributing to ongoing fatigue and low energy.

A comprehensive evaluation can help identify underlying issues, including hormonal imbalances, before they become more severe.

“Routine physicals are one of the most effective ways to establish a baseline and catch changes early,” says Rehannon Fisher. “It gives us the opportunity to look at the full picture and guide patients toward the right next steps.”

When imbalances are identified, treatment options may be considered as part of a personalized care plan.

Hormone replacement therapy is one approach that may help restore balance for both men and women experiencing symptoms related to shifting hormone levels.

For men, this often involves addressing low testosterone, while for women it may support changes associated with perimenopause and menopause.

“Every patient is different, and treatment should always be tailored to the individual,” Fisher explains. “For those in their 30s and 40s experiencing consistent symptoms, hormone therapy can be one option to help improve overall well-being when appropriate.”

As more people take a proactive role in their health, what was once dismissed as normal aging is now being examined more closely, with individuals seeking clearer answers and more personalized solutions.

Rehannon Fisher
Elite Health Experts
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