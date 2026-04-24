Black Expo to highlight Black-owned Businesses at Hampton Roads Convention Center June 20th

The Black Expo will feature over 50 businesses, entrepreneurship panels, and live entertainment at the Hampton Roads Convention Center June 20th from 11am -8pm

This is about culture, commerce and community. People will leave enlightened and inspired!” — Bryan G Thompson, CEO, Black Expo

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Expo of Hampton Roads will take place during Juneteenth weekend at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, bringing together Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and consumers for a marketplace and business-focused event.The Expo is produced by the team behind the Virginia Black Film Festival, a international event that has drawn filmmakers, industry professionals, and national audiences with celebrity guests Keith David, Clifton Powell, Daphne Reid, and Tim Reid. When the demand for vendors exceeded availability at the film festival, the organizers decided to create an expo to support the growing need provide a platform for Black-owned businesses.The Black Expo will feature vendors across sectors including apparel, consumer goods, food services, and professional services. Programming will include panel discussions, live entertainment, and networking opportunities aimed at connecting businesses with customers and potential partners.The City of Hampton, the event’s title sponsor, has planned an entire four-days of Juneteenth celebrations, including the Black Expo, which is part of its ongoing initiative to solidify its position and the premiere Juneteenth destination in the East coast, given its beaches and unique history as the place where the first African’s landed. “We’re going to be celebrating Juneteenth here in Hampton over four days!”Organizers expect the Expo to draw thousands of attendees to Hampton during a peak tourism weekend, contributing to local economic activity across hotels, restaurants, transportation, and retail. The event aligns with Juneteenth programming across the region, especially in Hampton, which has seen increased attendance in recent years thanks to its beaches and attractive Black History landmarks. According to founder Bryan G. Thompson, the event is intended to create a centralized marketplace for Black-owned businesses while increasing visibility and access to customers. “This is about culture, commerce and community. People will certainly leave inspired!” Thompson said.Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking direct engagement with attendees and participating businesses. Packages include on-site activation, brand placement, and participation in event programming. Additional information, including vendor registration and sponsorship details, is available at:

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