Elite Sports Launches IBJJF-Approved 3-Gi Value Packs to Support High-Frequency Training

Elite Sports IBJJF Approved 3 Gi Value Pack Elite Sports Core Blue Mens Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gi Elite Sports Logo

Elite Sports releases a three-pack BJJ gi bundle in white, blue, and black, fully IBJJF-approved and machine-washable, with a free white belt included.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Sports, a known maker of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gear, has added a three-pack BJJ gi bundle to its core men's line. The sets come in white, blue, and black, the three colors most used in both daily training and IBJJF-sanctioned events. Each bundle is priced at $129.99, down from $152.92 during the current spring sale period.The move responds to a functional demand in the grappling world. Active BJJ trainees train five or more days a week, and having just one gi creates problems, long dry times, more wear on a single item, and the risk of showing up to class without a clean uniform. A three-pack facilitates a consistent training rotation.Each gi in the bundle is built from 450gsm Pearl Weave pre-shrunk fabric, a 450gsm material that holds up under intensive training sessions. The jacket uses a CVC 60% cotton, 40% polyester blend, while the pants are made from a similar CVC mix that keeps weight low. A rope drawstring on the pants adds a secure, custom fit.A key distinction of the Elite BJJ gi at this price point is machine-wash and machine-dry compatibility. Most gi brands require hang drying, which adds time and effort. Elite Sports' pre-shrunk fabric eliminates the need for air-drying, making care consistent with standard apparel maintenance.All three colorways, the men's white BJJ gi 3-pack , the men's blue BJJ gi 3-pack , and the men's black BJJ gi 3-pack, meet IBJJF standards, making them legal for use in most major tournaments. Each set also includes a free white belt.High-frequency training demands gear that can keep up. These bundles are built for athletes who are on the mat for regular training.About Elite SportsElite Sports is a BJJ gear brand offering a full range of BJJ gis, rash guards, shorts, and training equipment for men, women, and kids. The company focuses on making durable, competition-compliant gear at prices accessible to everyday athletes.

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