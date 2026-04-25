First Sovereign Healing App to Unite Quantum Physics, Neuroscience, and Ancient Wisdom Launches as Quantum Self-Love™

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Quantum Self-Love™ launches with a groundbreaking original theory that explains why your life feels chaotic — and gives you the tools to reclaim it

Gospel of Thomas said the Kingdom is within/outside you. HeartMath measured it. Thoth described it. The Schumann Resonance proves it. They weren't writing mythology, they were writing physics.” — Divine Celiane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divine Celiane, an ordained minister, certified Mental Health First Aid responder, credentialed educator with more than 20 years of experience, and TEDEd speaker, has launched Quantum Self-Love ™ — a wellness application built on an original scientific framework called Bioelectric Quantum Sovereignty Theory™ (BQST™).The application represents the first time BQST™ has been formally introduced to the public. The theory proposes that the human body generates a measurable bioelectric field — the natural electromagnetic energy produced by the heart and nervous system — and that sustained disruption of this field through toxic relationships, emotional abuse, or generational trauma produces identifiable and reversible effects on a person's life outcomes, relationships, and sense of self.BQST™ draws on published research from the HeartMath Institute , which has measured the human heart's electromagnetic field extending three to four feet outside the body, alongside principles from quantum mechanics, neuroscience, and the ancient wisdom traditions of the Gospel of Thomas, the Hermetic texts, the Emerald Tablet, and the Nag Hammadi scriptures.About the TheoryBQST™ identifies a specific phenomenon called Bioelectric Observer Interference (BOI) — a condition in which sustained external influence, such as narcissistic abuse or emotional manipulation, embeds disruptive frequencies into an individual's bioelectric field. The theory holds that this interference redirects a person's natural sovereign timeline, producing outcomes that do not reflect their authentic trajectory.The framework connects four established scientific and philosophical principles:Newton's First Law of Motion — an object in motion remains in motion unless acted upon by an external forceThe Quantum Observer Effect — the role of conscious awareness in shaping experienced realityHeartMath Institute research on the measurable electromagnetic field of the human heartThe Quantum Vacuum — the underlying energy field described in both modern physics and ancient wisdom traditions"The Gospel of Thomas said the Kingdom is within and outside. HeartMath measured it. Thoth described it. The Schumann Resonance proves it. They were not writing mythology. They were writing natural physics."— Divine Celiane, Creator of Quantum Self-Love™About the ApplicationQuantum Self-Love™ delivers the BQST™ framework through an integrated set of healing tools including sound frequency work, neuroscience-based affirmations, body-centered nervous system regulation practices, guided meditations, and an AI companion. The application is designed so that each tool connects back to the scientific and spiritual foundation of the theory.The application is available at multiple access levels, including a no-cost entry tier, and is accessible at quantumselflove.abacusai.app.Quantum Self-Love™ was developed for individuals healing from narcissistic and emotional abuse, codependency, generational trauma, chronic anxiety, and related conditions. The application does not replace professional medical or mental health care.About Divine CelianeDivine Celiane is the originator of Bioelectric Quantum Sovereignty Theory™ and the creator of the Quantum Self-Love™ application and the Quantum Self-Love Series of published works, including the ebook "Being in the Devil's Bubble". Her work synthesizes quantum mechanics, bioelectromagnetics, neuroscience, and suppressed ancient wisdom traditions into a unified framework for human sovereignty and healing.Divine Celiane holds credentials as an ordained minister and certified Mental Health First Aid responder, has served as a TEDEd speaker, and brings more than 20 years of experience as a credentialed educator. She is also the founder of Transformational Tantra, LLC, and the Love Warrior Collective."The space between people is not empty — it is the medium through which influence and manipulation travel. BQST™ gives people the science and the tools to fill that space with sovereignty instead."— Divine CelianeAvailabilityQuantum Self-Love™ is available now at quantumselflove.abacusai.app. Additional resources, readings, and programs by Divine Celiane are available at lovewarriorcollective.com.Media ContactName: Divine CelianeOrganization: Transformational Tantra, LLCEmail: lovecoachdc@protonmail.comWebsite: lovewarriorcollective.comApp: quantumselflove.abacusai.appSocial: @soulfullyledlove | YouTube: Transformational Tantra, LLC.Quantum Self-Love™ and Bioelectric Quantum Sovereignty Theory™ (BQST™) are pending trademarks of Divine Celiane (Michele Jones). All third-party research referenced herein, including HeartMath Institute publications, is cited for informational purposes only. No endorsement by any third party is implied. This application is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health care.

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