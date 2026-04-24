Neill Insurance Brokers Adds Foremost Signature to Its Texas Personal Lines Carrier Lineup

Scott Neill, President and Principal Agent, Neill Insurance Brokers, LLC

Roanoke, TX independent agency now offers home, auto and umbrella coverage through Foremost Signature, underwritten by Farmers Insurance Group.

Our clients deserve stronger protection, not just a cheaper monthly payment.” — Scott Neill, President and Principal Agent, Neill Insurance Brokers, LLC

ROANOKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neill Insurance Brokers , LLC, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Roanoke, Texas, has added Foremost Signature to its personal lines carrier roster, giving Texas homeowners access to home, auto and umbrella coverage through a single carrier appointment.Foremost Signature is part of the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies and is designed for households with strong insurance profiles, including well-maintained homes, multi-vehicle families and drivers with clean records. The program allows Neill Insurance Brokers to write home, auto, and umbrella coverage together under one carrier, providing clients a single billing relationship, consistent underwriting and one claims contact across the entire household.The appointment expands the agency's ability to serve Texas homeowners who have quietly outgrown the narrow eligibility criteria of their current carrier, often without realizing coverage gaps exist until a claim is filed. Foremost Signature's homeowners program includes guaranteed rebuild coverage on dwellings up to $1.5 million, replacement cost settlement on personal property, and additional living expense coverage paid at actual loss sustained rather than capped at a fixed percentage of the dwelling limit. The program also includes ordinance or law coverage, liability limits available up to $1,000,000, and an optional GrandProtect blanket limit structure that pools dwelling, other structures and personal property into one comprehensive limit."Our clients deserve stronger protection, not just a cheaper monthly payment," said Scott Neill, President and Principal Agent of Neill Insurance Brokers, LLC. "Adding Foremost Signature gives us another path to build a complete household insurance program without forcing clients to split their coverage across multiple insurers."Neill Insurance Brokers was founded by Scott Neill following his experience as a captive Farmers agent. The agency operates on a consultative, carrier-agnostic model and represents a range of highly rated carriers across personal and commercial lines. On average, clients save more than 20 percent in annual premium while gaining a more thorough understanding of what their policies actually cover.The agency serves personal insurance clients across all of Texas from its office at 101 N Oak St, Roanoke, TX 76262. Homeowners interested in a complimentary coverage review comparing their current policies against what is now available through Foremost Signature can contact the agency at (682) 237-7975 or visit neillinsurance.com.About Neill Insurance Brokers, LLCNeill Insurance Brokers, LLC is an independent insurance agency based in Roanoke, Texas. Founded in 2011 by Scott Neill, the agency represents more than 40 top-rated carriers across personal and commercial lines and manages more than $6 million in premium with a 91.4 percent client retention rate. The agency is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (Big I) and has earned industry recognition including Million Dollar Round Table. Neill Insurance Brokers serves clients across all of Texas with a focus on consultative coverage design, full transparency and genuine client relationships.

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