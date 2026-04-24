Pacer Partners Seeking to Partner With Borough of Keyport to Remediate and Redevelop Former Keyport Municipal Landfill

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacer Partners ("Pacer") is the contract-purchaser of the Aeromarine and former Keyport municipal landfill property. As stated publicly at the Borough Council meeting on April 21, Pacer's priority is to advance the proper investigation, remediation, and long-term cleanup of this site. Pacer looks forward to working collaboratively with the Keyport Borough Council to return this property to a safe and productive use.Since August 2025, Pacer has been working with NJDEP and SESI Consulting Engineers to determine the appropriate investigation scope and path forward. The investigation was authorized by the NJDEP yesterday on April 23, 2026, and was developed based on the current facts regarding the site, including a detailed review of prior investigations, historical records, and existing environmental data. Pacer chose SESI to implement this investigation because SESI is currently working on more than a dozen landfills in New Jersey and has one of the most extensive track records of successfully redeveloping landfill projects throughout the state - with environmental, geotechnical, and civil engineering capabilities and a 50-year track record. Pacer appreciates the NJDEP’s responsiveness and engagement throughout this process and look forward to working collaboratively with both the NJDEP and the Borough to advance a responsible long-term solution for the site.The NJDEP-authorized Minor Disruption Permit includes a significant investigation of the landfill, including soil, landfill gas, groundwater, and geotechnical investigation to better evaluate site conditions. SESI will conduct this work in close coordination with the NJDEP, including NJDEP onsite participation for designated sampling activities and NJDEP direct receipt of split samples for independent testing. Pacer is committed to a transparent process and will share information with the Borough Council, residents, NJDEP, and other state officials as the investigation progresses.While Pacer's immediate priority is being part of the solution and providing information to the community, the reality is that this site will not be meaningfully addressed without our redevelopment of the site. An amended redevelopment plan that considers major changes that have occurred in NJDEP regulations (including the recent changes to NJDEP’s land use regulations) is the practical path to fund and implement landfill closure, environmental controls, long-term monitoring, and productive reuse in a manner protective of adjacent waterways, including Raritan Bay and Chingarora Creek.Pacer looks forward to actively engaging with the Keyport Borough Council to amend the existing redevelopment plan to allow for a successful redevelopment of this site.

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