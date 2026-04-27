UnityAI Launches AI-powered Platform to Align Healthcare Staffing with Real-Time Patient Demand

UnityAI

Live across 100+ care sites, StaffOps connects workforce scheduling with EHR data to reduce cancellations, improve throughput and optimize labor utilization.

What we’re building is a system that actually responds to reality – where staffing, scheduling and patient demand are part of the same operating model” — UnityAI CEO Edmund Jackson, Ph.D.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityAI , an agentic AI company building an autonomous workforce for healthcare operations, today announced the launch of StaffOps, a staffing and labor management platform designed specifically for the realities of the healthcare workforce. Already live in approximately 120 sites of care, the platform is supporting workforce scheduling across a growing network of clinical organizations.StaffOps provides a unified, self-service platform for both frontline staff and site leaders. For healthcare practitioners, the platform simplifies day-to-day scheduling. Clinicians and staff can request shifts, release shifts they cannot work, and submit PTO requests through a single interface, eliminating the back-and-forth that often slows down staffing coordination. For staffing managers and site leaders, StaffOps improves visibility and responsiveness. The platform makes it faster to identify and fill coverage gaps caused by PTO or last-minute call-offs, helping reduce patient appointment cancellations and maintain continuity of care.Unlike traditional workforce management tools, StaffOps integrates directly with the electronic health record (EHR), giving managers a real-time view of patient appointments, including cancellations and reschedules. This allows organizations to align staffing levels to actual patient demand rather than static schedules. By continuously syncing workforce supply with patient volume, StaffOps enables a more dynamic staffing model that improves patient throughput while reducing unnecessary labor spend.“Healthcare has spent the last decade talking about access, efficiency, and value, but the day-to-day operations still don’t reflect any of that. Staffing is still managed like a static spreadsheet problem, even though patient demand changes by the hour,” said Edmund Jackson, Co-founder and CEO of UnityAI. “That disconnect is what drives cancellations, burnout and wasted capacity. What we’re building is a system that actually responds to reality – where staffing, scheduling and patient demand are part of the same operating model. This will ultimately move beyond coordination into autonomy, where routine decisions happen automatically and the system continuously optimizes itself. That’s how healthcare starts to operate with the precision people expect from every other industry.”Healthcare organizations are facing sustained pressure on both staffing and access. The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036 , while turnover among healthcare workers remains elevated, contributing to operational instability. At the same time, patient demand continues to rise, and missed appointments tied to staffing gaps represent a persistent and costly challenge for providers.Despite these pressures, most healthcare staffing tools remain disconnected from the systems that actually reflect patient demand. StaffOps addresses that gap by connecting staffing decisions directly to what is happening in the clinic.Over time, StaffOps will expand beyond scheduling into labor optimization and autonomous workforce operations for all staff in a clinic. By analyzing patient volume patterns, appointment types, staff credentials and historical demand, the platform will generate optimized staffing models tailored to each clinic’s needs, including the right mix of roles, shift structures, and total labor hours.On top of that foundation, UnityAI is developing AI agents that can manage routine staffing decisions in real time via voice and SMS text, including processing call-offs, coordinating shift swaps, approving PTO requests, and adjusting coverage based on patient demand. In scenarios where coverage cannot be secured, the system can extend beyond staffing to coordinate patient appointment adjustments, helping organizations proactively manage access changes rather than reacting after the fact.The launch of the StaffOps platform builds on UnityAI’s recent momentum and broader vision of deploying a holistic autonomous AI workforce across all healthcare operations. The company also recently raised $8.5 million in Series A funding to expand its platform, which focuses on reducing administrative burden and improving operational efficiency across care settings.About UnityAIUnityAI creates autonomous operations for healthcare. Founded by senior healthcare leaders, engineers, and data scientists with real-world experience optimizing complex workflows at organizations including HCA Healthcare, UnityAI is building an agentic workforce platform designed specifically for high-risk, high-complexity care environments. Its AI agents automate and optimize patient interactions and operational coordination with deep EHR integration, clinical context awareness, and full traceability, delivering measurable improvements in access, efficiency, and patient experience. Supporting providers, UnityAI is headquartered in Nashville, TN and is backed by Third Prime, Whistler Capital Partners, Max Ventures, Nashville Capital Network, and Company Ventures. Learn more at https://www.unityai.co

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