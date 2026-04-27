Former RN & Veteran Litigator Linda Fraas Joins Newly Renamed Shillen Mackall Seldon Spicer & Fraas

A Powerful New Advantage for Plaintiffs: Former RN and Veteran Litigator Linda Fraas Joins Newly Renamed Shillen Mackall Seldon Spicer & Fraas

WOODSTOCK, VT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shillen, Mackall, Seldon and Spicer, a leading personal injury and litigation firm serving Northern New England, is proud to announce its official renaming to Shillen, Mackall, Seldon, Spicer & Fraas. The name change marks the addition of Linda Fraas to the firm as named partner.

A veteran trial attorney with over 40 years of experience, Fraas brings a rare and powerful intersection of medical expertise and high-stakes legal advocacy to the firm. Before entering the legal field, Fraas served as a psychiatric and medical-surgical nurse, a background that now provides her clients with an unparalleled advantage in interpreting complex medical records and traumatic injury data without the delays of external reliance.

In addition to her clinical background, Fraas spent significant time as a defense attorney on behalf of insurance companies in all aspects of personal injury and medical malpractice litigation. This "insider" perspective allows the firm to anticipate how insurance carriers evaluate, value, and defend claims, providing Shillen Mackall Seldon Spicer & Fraas with a strategic edge in settlement negotiations and at trial.

"It has been wonderful to join my good friends here at SMSSF at this stage in my career," said Linda Fraas. "I am enjoying applying my 40-plus years of litigation experience and nursing background to assist my new clients in Vermont and New Hampshire. My representation of victims of employment discrimination and therapy abuse has been especially rewarding."

The firm’s evolution reflects a broader commitment to a diverse and comprehensive leadership team. While the firm remains a powerhouse in general plaintiff-side personal injury litigation, Fraas has significantly expanded the firm’s reach into specialized areas, including employment discrimination and professional misconduct, specifically therapy abuse.

"Linda’s addition to the firm's name is more than a branding change; it is a reflection of the caliber of advocacy we provide," the firm stated. "Her ability to bridge the gap between healthcare and the courtroom ensures that our clients receive the most sophisticated representation available in the region."

About Shillen Mackall Seldon Spicer & Fraas: Shillen Mackall Seldon Spicer & Fraas is a premier litigation firm serving clients throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. With a focus on plaintiff representation, the firm’s partners bring over a century of combined experience to cases involving personal injury, employment law, and professional misconduct. The firm is dedicated to providing sophisticated legal counsel backed by deep medical and industry insights. Learn more at promotingjustice.com.



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