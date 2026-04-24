Latinas Lead CA Endorses Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

Latinas Lead CA Leaders Back Senator Caballero as the Most Qualified to Serve as California’s Next State Treasurer

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, State Senator and candidate for State Treasurer Anna Caballero announced an endorsement by Latinas Lead CA, the first and only non-partisan political action committee dedicated to increasing the number of Latinas in elected office. In their endorsement, they cited Caballero’s commitment to equity, her decades of service, and her proven record of advancing opportunities for all.“Anna Caballero represents the strength, resilience, and leadership of Latina women across California, and she is the most qualified candidate to serve as our next State Treasurer,” said Cinthia Flores, President of Latinas Lead CA. “With decades of experience delivering for working families, she has consistently opened doors and expanded opportunities for our communities. We are proud to support a leader who not only understands our lived experiences, but has the proven record to turn that understanding into real results.”“I’m honored to have the support of Latinas Lead California, an organization that understands both where we come from and what’s possible when we lead,” said Caballero. “I grew up in a working family where every dollar mattered, and that lesson has guided every decision I’ve made in public service. As State Treasurer, I will bring that same discipline and accountability to how we invest, protect, and grow California’s resources, making sure every dollar works for working families. And I would be deeply honored to become the first Latina elected statewide in California, opening the door for the next generation of leaders to follow.”Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, an Agency Secretary, a State Assemblymember, and State Senator.Born into a family of copper miners, she learned early the value of hard work and that every dollar counts. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.In December, Caballero released the results of an internal statewide survey of likely California primary voters showing that the race for State Treasurer is wide open and that Caballero quickly moves into the lead among Democratic candidates once voters learn more about her background, record, and vision for the state.Latinas Lead California (LLCA) is a non-partisan political action committee dedicated to amplifying the political voice and lived experience of Latinas by increasing the number of Latinas in elected office, appointments, and other prominent leadership positions. After seeing the changing demographic for Latinas in California and underrepresentation in political offices, LLCA was formed to bring a collective voice for Latinas throughout the state and create a pipeline for other Latinas and for future generations.Caballero’s campaign is supported by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, California Conference of Carpenters, IUPAT, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders, Democratic clubs, and labor organizations.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.