Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “25th Anniversary of APOMAC”
MACAU, April 24 - To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of APOMAC, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Macau Fisherman's Wharf Convention and Exhibition Centre from 14:00 to 17:00 on 6th May 2026, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “25th Anniversary of APOMAC”.
A commemorative envelope will be distributed to public, and various philatelic products will also be available for sale during the activity. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao stamps!
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