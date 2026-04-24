Macao Union Medical Center holds first open day event to deepen nursing students’ understanding of practical operations

MACAU, April 24 - To further enhance the public’s familiarity with the medical services and facilities of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”), the Macao Union Medical Center recently held its first open day event of the year. Approximately 150 teachers and students from Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau (KWNC) participated in the event. Through on-site visits and face-to-face interactions with the medical staff at the Macao Union Medical Center, they gained more understanding of its practical operations and the career development within the nursing profession.

At the beginning of the event, Shen Ning, Staff Equivalent to Deputy Director of the Macao Union Medical Center, extended a welcome to the participating teachers and students on behalf of the Macao Union Medical Center and provided them with a brief introduction to the development history and an overview of the institution. Later, the teachers and students were guided in groups by the staff to visit the Ambulatory Medical Centre, Specialist Clinics and the Radiotherapy Centre. Throughout the visit, senior nurses and department staff elaborated on the specific operational procedures and clinical nursing practices within different departments and explained multiple advanced medical instruments and equipment. Lastly, the nursing staff had a harmonious exchange of opinions with the students and addressed their inquiries regarding clinical practice and career prospects in the nursing profession.

Through this event, the Macao Union Medical Center seeks to create a great communication platform that promotes interaction and exchange with all sectors of Macao society. On the other hand, it aims to assist local nursing students in integrating academic theory with practical applications, and clarifying their professional development aspirations at an early stage, so that they can actively engage in the nursing profession in Macao. In the future, the Macao Union Medical Center will continue to hold more open day events to enhance awareness of its services and future development across all walks of life. Moving forward, it will remain committed to providing high-quality medical services to the residents of Macao.