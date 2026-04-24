Visitor arrivals for the first quarter of 2026
MACAU, April 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of visitor arrivals increased by 13.7% year-on-year to 11,213,904 in the first quarter of 2026. Same-day visitors (7,007,320) and overnight visitors (4,206,584) rose by 20.3% and 4.1% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.2 days) remaining unchanged.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 16.4% year-on-year to 8,388,921 in the first quarter, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (4,750,197) growing by 18.4%. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (1,783,763) and the Taiwan region (285,464) rose by 1.8% and 29.1% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 755,756 in the first quarter, up by 10.7% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (131,749), Thailand (59,811) and Malaysia (48,903) went up by 4.1%, 70.5% and 3.8% year-on-year respectively, while those from Indonesia (46,262) decreased by 13.8%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (27,034) hiked by 41.3% year-on-year. In addition, visitors from the Republic of Korea (184,938) in Northeast Asia and long-haul visitors from the USA (39,340) both recorded a rise of 7.4% year-on-year.
In March 2026, number of visitor arrivals rose by 10.6% year-on-year to 3,393,636; same-day visitors (2,076,190) and overnight visitors (1,317,446) grew by 16.6% and 2.2% respectively. International visitors totalled 276,455 in March, up by 18.4% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.0 day, with that of overnight visitors (2.3 days) remaining unchanged.
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