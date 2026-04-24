CE meets Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organisations in Switzerland

MACAU, April 24 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Mr Jia Guide. They exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing platform alignment, and bolstering Macao’s exchange and cooperation with international organisations.

The meeting was held on Thursday (23 April) in the afternoon local time. Mr Sam had arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, that afternoon, after visits to Madrid, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal.

Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organisations in Switzerland for its long-standing and substantial support and assistance in Macao’s external affairs.

The Chief Executive noted China’s central authorities have expressed full recognition of the work of the current-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, since it assumed office in December 2024. The MSAR Government will continue to work diligently to implement fully the important speeches and instructions of President Xi Jinping, further leverage the institutional advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle, and strengthen Macao’s role as a two-way bridge connecting the Chinese mainland with the world. The aim was to build a higher-level platform for opening-up, and extend the MSAR’s platform role serving China and Portuguese-speaking countries to cover Spanish-speaking countries.

The MSAR Government remains firmly committed to the “One country, two systems” principle, and is actively deepening Macao’s close ties with various international organisations by leveraging its unique institutional strengths.

Macao looks forward to utilising Geneva’s multilateral stage – home to numerous international organisations – to enhance collaborative efforts in upholding such multilateralism, and for strengthening global governance, and contributing to the development of international rules, while promoting international organisations to support the MSAR in leveraging its platform role.

To advance this agenda, continued strong support and coordination from the Permanent Mission of China will be essential. Mr Sam expressed hope that both sides will further strengthen operational coordination and jointly write a new chapter in Macao’s deepened engagement with international organisations.

Ambassador Jia said he welcomed the Chief Executive’s visit, and provided an overview of the Mission’s functions and operational framework. He stated that the Mission serves the fundamental interests of the nation, and as a Special Administrative Region of China, Macao has successfully implemented the principles of “One country, two systems”, “Macao people administering Macao”, and a high degree of autonomy. With its unique role as an international platform, Macao actively participates in various international organisations, effectively supporting the country’s broader strategy of high-level opening-up. On this foundation, the Mission will continue to enhance its support for Macao’s external cooperation.

Geneva is a key hub for multilateral diplomacy, and the first-ever visit there by an MSAR Chief Executive carried significant meaning, said Ambassador Jia. It reflected the current MSAR Government’s strong commitment to exchanges and cooperation with international organisations. The Mission would intensify its support to promote deeper collaboration between the MSAR Government and international organisations, such as enhancing coordination in cultural exchanges, promotion of traditional Chinese medicine, and actively telling the Macao story and, by extension, the Chinese story, on the international stage.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Macao Economic and Trade Office to the World Trade Organization, Ms Lúcia Abrantes dos Santos. Officials from the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organisations in Switzerland included Minister-Counsellor Ms Liang Hong; Counsellor Mr Mao Yizong; and Counsellor Ms Yang Mo.