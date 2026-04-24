The Financial Diva, Victoria Woods, Appointed to AI Advisory Board of $160 Billion Asset Management Partner

Victoria Woods at her ChappelWood Financial Office located in Edmond, Oklahoma. Victoria Woods, CEO of ChappelWood Financial and Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark. Victoria Woods receives the National Community Inspiration Award — given to only six advisors nationwide — for the second time, honored for YWCA domestic violence awareness fundraising and support of Oklahoma's CLEET peace officer training program.

Pioneering wealth advisor to guide the responsible integration of AI, predictive analytics, and algorithmic risk mitigation for high-net-worth portfolios.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 24, 2026 – ChappelWood Financial Services , a premier private wealth management firm specializing in bespoke strategies for high-net-worth investors, today announced that its Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Advisor, Victoria Woods, has been appointed to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Board of its $160 billion asset management partner firm.This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in an 18-year institutional partnership, positioning ChappelWood at the forefront of the technological revolution reshaping the financial services industry.Private Wealth Has a New Power Player in the AI Space — and She's Been Advising Millionaires for 25 Years.Victoria Woods — known across the industry as " The Financial Diva " and the "Advisor to Millionaires" — has spent a quarter century doing what most financial professionals only aspire to: building and protecting the wealth of high-net-worth individuals and families with precision, discipline, and results. Now, that same expertise is being brought to bear on one of the most consequential conversations in modern finance: how artificial intelligence should be used in private wealth management.As a member of the AI Advisory Board of a $160 billion asset management firm, Woods will advise on the development of AI-powered tools that enhance portfolio stress-testing, automate tax-loss harvesting, and execute real-time risk mitigation — capabilities that directly serve the discerning, high-net-worth investors ChappelWood has built its reputation around. As the financial landscape grows increasingly complex, the ability to synthesize vast quantities of global market data into actionable intelligence is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity for the elite investor.Victoria Woods on What This Appointment Means for Clients"Millionaires don't need more noise — they need better signal," said Woods. "My role on this board is to make sure that as AI becomes embedded in how we manage wealth, it sharpens our precision and deepens our discipline. The families we serve have spent a lifetime building what they have. Every tool we adopt has to be held to that standard — does it protect the wealth, improve the decision, and serve the client with greater excellence? That is the only question that matters."What the Board Is Saying"Victoria brings something rare to this board: decades of real-world experience advising high-net-worth clients, combined with a clear-eyed understanding of how technology should and should not be used in wealth management. Her perspective ensures that the AI tools we develop remain grounded in what actually serves investors at the highest level. We are proud to have her at the table" said Michael Kim, President & CEO of AssetMark, Inc. She Built Her Career Protecting Wealth. Now She's Protecting How AI Touches It.Woods' appointment reflects the confidence placed in her leadership, her track record as a trusted advisor to millionaires, and her unwavering focus on protecting and growing client wealth through proven, data-driven systems rather than emotional decision-making. As an author, keynote speaker, radio show host, and recognized voice in wealth management for more than 25 years, Woods brings a practical, client-first perspective to the board's work on responsible AI in financial services.Crucially, Woods notes that her ability to shape the future of wealth tech at the board level is made possible by the strength of the ChappelWood team. While Victoria serves as the visionary and culture-driver for the firm, her dedicated team remains vigilant over every aspect of the client experience, ensuring that the high-touch, bespoke service ChappelWood is known for is executed flawlessly every day.About ChappelWood Financial ServicesBased in Edmond, Oklahoma, ChappelWood Financial Services develops customized wealth strategies for millionaires and aspiring millionaires. Founded by Victoria Woods, the firm combines over 25 years of advisory experience with institutional-grade resources, prioritizing consistency, predictability, and legacy preservation for high-net-worth individuals and families. Learn more at www.chappelwood.com ### END ###

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