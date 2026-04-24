10K+ followers gained in under a year. Emerging artist carving out a bold new lane in hip‑hop—one rooted in balance, self‑sovereignty, and divine awareness.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Artist Anubis Unveils Atum‑Re Suetekh, a New Sound Blending African Spirituality, Dark Occult Themes, and the Pursuit of Inner Light

With more than 10,000 followers gained in under a year, the emerging artist is carving out a bold new lane in hip‑hop—one rooted in balance, self‑sovereignty, and divine awareness.

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Atlanta‑based artist Anubis, the voice behind the emerging music brand Atum‑Re Suetekh, is quickly drawing attention for a sound unlike anything else coming out of the city. Weaving together African spirituality, dark occult symbolism, and messages about using light to overcome obstacles, Anubis is offering audiences something hip‑hop has rarely explored with this depth: music that doubles as a path to self‑sovereignty.

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A decade in the making, Anubis has been creating music on and off for ten years, but the launch of Atum‑Re Suetekh less than twelve months ago marked a turning point. In that short window, the artist has grown an audience of more than 10,000 followers—a milestone he describes as the foundation for everything that comes next.

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Where many emerging artists chase trends, Anubis leans in the opposite direction. His music centers on balance, introspection, and the idea that becoming “sovereign in your own divinity” starts with the courage to be unapologetically yourself. Dark occult imagery sits alongside African spiritual traditions, while the overarching message—using light to overcome obstacles—anchors the project in hope rather than shadow.

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“My unique sound comes from not being afraid to try different things,” says Anubis. “I talk about spirituality in my music because I think people are ready for it. Atum‑Re Suetekh is for anyone who is unique—individuals who aren’t afraid of being themselves.”

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That perspective has resonated. The artist’s community has grown steadily across Instagram and TikTok, where his visuals and themes have helped him cross the 10,000‑follower mark. Anubis credits the growth to consistency, learning the mechanics of brand‑building, and staying committed to a creative identity that refuses to be watered down.

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Looking ahead, Anubis has ambitions that reach beyond the studio. He envisions Atum‑Re Suetekh becoming a foundation for people who live outside the mainstream—and hopes to one day launch a festival built around spirituality, unity, and artistic expression. “I want Atum‑Re Suetekh to stand for balance and individuality,” he says. “If my music can help even one person feel seen, I’m doing what I set out to do.”

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New music, visuals, and announcements from Atum‑Re Suetekh are released regularly on Instagram (@atum_re_) and TikTok (@atum_re_suetekh).

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About Atum‑Re Suetekh

Atum‑Re Suetekh is the music brand of Atlanta‑based artist Anubis, whose sound fuses African spirituality, dark occult themes, and the philosophy of using light to overcome obstacles. Launched in 2025, the brand is built as a home for listeners who value individuality, balance, and the pursuit of self‑sovereignty. Follow on Instagram at @atum_re_ and on TikTok at @atum_re_suetekh.

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Media Contact

Omari Rorie

Media Representative

Atum‑Re Suetekh

Email: Omari@Atum-Re.com

Phone: +1 770 2022 523

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/atum_re_

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@atum_re_suetekh

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