UM holds Language and Culture Day to celebrate cultural diversity

MACAU, April 24 - The Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) at the University of Macau (UM) held the Seventh UM Language and Culture Day on 1 April, with the aim of celebrating UM’s 45th anniversary, promoting the preservation of language and culture, and fostering intercultural communication. Students and faculty members from various countries and regions experienced UM’s cultural diversity through a vibrant programme of performances and workshops.

The Language and Culture Day is a signature event of FAH. It aims to promote the preservation of various mother tongues and develop students’ critical thinking skills by celebrating cultural diversity. In his speech, Zhang Jian, associate dean of FAH, quoted four sayings of Confucius to illustrate the close relationship between moral integrity and language in Chinese culture: ‘The virtuous will be sure to speak correctly, but those whose speech is good may not always be virtuous’; ‘Fine words and an insinuating appearance are seldom associated with virtue’; ‘The superior man wishes to be slow in his speech and earnest in his conduct’; and ‘I would prefer not speaking’. He encouraged participants to explore language and culture in depth, embrace their charm, and appreciate the thoughts and ideas conveyed in the Chinese classics, thereby enriching their understanding of language and culture.

Under the theme ‘Cherish Mother Tongues, Embrace All Cultures’, UM students and faculty presented a variety of cultural performances. These included the renditions of the Irish folk song ‘The Spirit of Ireland’, the Chinese pop song ‘The World’s Gift to Me’, the Chinese classic song ‘Colourful Clouds Chasing the Moon’ performed in four languages, the Japanese song ‘Koi’, and the English song ‘What a Wonderful World’. The performances showcased the unique cultures of China, Japan, Europe, and America. The event also featured a ‘Cultural Treasure Hunt’ and themed workshops, allowing participants to experience the charm of different languages, cultures, philosophies, and histories.

The opening ceremony was also officiated by Xu Jie, dean of FAH; Li Defeng, associate dean of FAH; Joaquim Kuong, assistant dean of FAH; Zhang Yue, assistant dean of FAH; Yang Liu, college master of Ma Man Kei and Lo Pak Sam College; Katrine Wong, director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Enhancement; and Paul Pang, dean of students.