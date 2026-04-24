Exhibition “Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China” inaugurated showcasing the artistic achievements of literati and aesthetics of landscape travel

MACAU, April 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the National Museum of China, with the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) as the executive organiser, the exhibition “Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China” was inaugurated today (24 April) at the MAM. The opening ceremony was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam; the Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yang Weiqun; the Secretary of the Communist Party of the National Museum of China, Yang Fan; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the President of the Yu Un Chinese Calligraphers and Painters Association of Macao, Alberto Lei; the Deputy Director and General Manager of the Macao Daily News; and the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Choi Kin Long. Wan Nang Hon; and was attended by the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Lin Yuan; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Cultural and Sports Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Chief of the Office of the Director of the National Museum of China, Yang Tuo; the Chairman of the Yu Un Chinese Calligraphers and Painters Association of Macao and Vice President of the Macau Ink Art Association, Lei Tak Seng.

The exhibition features a selection of 65 pieces (sets) of landscape paintings from the collection of the National Museum of China, which were created from the 15th to 19th centuries, including an array of spectacular, renowned masterpieces by Wang Fu, Xu Yang, Shen Zhou, Dong Qichang and Gong Xian, among others. The exhibition incorporates traditional arts with modern technology, presenting an immersive VR experience of “Eight Views of Peking”, a digital display of the long handscroll “Emperor Qianlong’s Southern Tour”, and a digital display of “Landscapes, in the style of ancient masters”, initiating “a dialogue between the ancient and the modern”. The exhibition is divided into two sections, namely “Exploring Magnificent Landscapes” and “Expressing Sentiments through Nature”, systematically showcasing the diversity of landscape paintings from the Ming and Qing dynasties, while probing the interplay between realism and freehand, depiction and inner experience, topography and brushwork, nature and abstraction, as well as representation and expression, presenting the artistic evolution of landscape painting. It also demonstrates how artists translated their journeys through nature into visual forms, expressing personal sentiments through an array of brushwork styles, and guiding the public to delve into the perspectives of life and the world as well as the aesthetic philosophy. The exhibition will promote the inheritance and dissemination of excellent traditional Chinese culture in Macao, adding brilliance to the development of a “Cultural Macao”.

During the exhibition, various outreach activities will be launched, including lecture, concert, traditional and AI-generated calligraphy and painting workshops, and drama guided tours. Among these, a thematic lecture “On the Painting ‘Emperor Qianlong’s Southern Tour’” will be held on 25 April and will be broadcasted online. Furthermore, a limited number of seats for the lecture and the “Exploring Landscapes with Ancient Painters – Parent-Child Workshop”, which is scheduled to be held on the same day, are still available for onsite registration. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, visitors who participate in designated activities will receive a limited-edition commemorative ticket. The commemorative tickets feature exquisite lenticular printing on the cover and have NFC near-field communication function. Visitors can simply tap it with their smartphones and activate the mini-programme to access the audio guides in Cantonese or Mandarin, enhancing their interactive experience.

The exhibition “Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China” is held from 25 April to 26 July, on the 4th floor of MAM. MAM is open from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm) including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. From 1 May to 26 July, public guided tours in Cantonese will be available on Saturdays, and public guided tours in Mandarin will be available on the afternoon on Sundays and Macao public holidays. Reservations for group tours can also be made.

For more information about the exhibition and related activities, please visit the MAM website at www.mam.gov.mo/en and the “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.