LANTICA STUDIOS, DGCINE AND ARAJET BRING DOMINICAN CINEMA TO THE MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL

— The Caribbean tells its own story on a global stage, reshaping its place in contemporary cinema —

This participation marks a new milestone in the sustained growth of Dominican cinema on the international stage.” — Andrés Farías, Director

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the backing of Lantica Studios, the General Directorate of Cinema ( DGCINE ) and Arajet , Melodrama, the latest film by Dominican director Andrés Farías, premiered at the Miami Film Festival, marking a decisive step in the international positioning of Dominican cinema.On April 17, at Silverspot Cinema in Downtown Miami, the film was presented on one of the most prominent stages of the international festival circuit, bringing a Caribbean story to a global audience through a narrative defined by emotional depth and social tension. At its center is Sonia —portrayed by Mercedes Morales— as she rebuilds her life after widowhood; her encounter with Aimé, a Haitian construction worker, develops into a relationship that extends beyond the personal, revealing the forces that shape desire, belonging, and social perception. Jimmy Jean-Louis not only stars in the film but also serves as executive producer, adding an international dimension that expands its reach while preserving its cultural grounding.A strategy that turns storytelling into positioningThe presence of Melodrama in Miami reflects a broader vision: to position the Dominican Republic as a key player within the global audiovisual landscape. The ongoing collaboration between Arajet and DGCINE continues to build a sustained bridge between local production and major international platforms. Following its presence at the Toronto International Film Festival, this latest milestone reinforces a long-term strategy where cinema operates as both cultural expression and national positioning. Here, storytelling evolves into influence.About the filmDirected by Andrés Farías (Farías Feroz), Melodrama unfolds as an emotional portrait that moves between the intimate and the structural. The story of Sonia and Aimé becomes an entry point into broader conversations around class, origin, and belonging.Produced by Lantica Studios, with Rafael Elías Muñoz as producer and Jimmy Jean-Louis as executive producer, the film features a cast that includes Mercedes Morales, Sarah Jorge León, Cyndie Lundy, and Adriana Zayas.Shot in Santo Domingo and at Lantica Studios, the production reflects a new chapter in Dominican cinema — one that prioritizes narrative depth, identity, and a visual language that engages globally while remaining grounded in its territory.Farías’ trajectory reinforces this evolution. His debut film, Candela, opened the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival and received the Jury Prize at the Biarritz Amérique Latine Festival, supported by Sundance Institute and Skywalker Ranch. His experience also includes collaborations with director David Fincher.

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