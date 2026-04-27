INFINITE BANKING CONCEPT® EMERGES AS A KEY RETIREMENT PLANNING STRATEGY FOR CANADIANS FRUSTRATED WITH RRSPs

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of Canadians are exploring strategies that work alongside their Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) as part of a diversified approach to retirement. IBC Financial, a Canadian firm specializing in education and implementation of the Infinite Banking Concept, reports rising inquiries from individuals seeking to understand how dividend-paying whole life insurance policies can complement existing registered accounts. For more information about Infinite banking go IBC Financial at https://ibcfinancial.com/financial-advisors/infinite-banking-and-becoming-your-own-banker/ "Canadians aren't looking to replace their RRSPs, they're looking to build around them," said Jose Salloum, CEO of IBC Financial and Financial Security Advisor. "Contribution limits, taxation at withdrawal, and the mandatory conversion to a RRIF at age 71 are features of the RRSP system that Canadians work with every day. The Infinite Banking Conceptis one additional tool that, when appropriate, can add flexibility and long-term tax efficiency to a broader financial plan."The Infinite Banking Concept, originally developed by the late Nelson Nash, is a personal financing approach built around a properly structured participating whole life insurance policy. Policyholders build contractually guaranteed minimum cash values over time, supplemented by non-guaranteed dividends when declared by the insurer, and may access those values through policy loans for purposes such as major purchases, business capital, or supplemental retirement income, subject to the terms of the policy.When the policy is structured as an exempt policy under the current Income Tax Act (Canada), cash value growth can accumulate on a tax-advantaged basis. This structural feature has drawn interest from Canadians who anticipate being in a higher marginal tax bracket in retirement, business owners seeking corporate-owned solutions, and families planning for generational wealth transfer."Every Canadian's situation is different," Salloum added. "IBC” is not a shortcut, not a guarantee, and not suitable for everyone. What it can be, for the right person, with the right policy design, and with the right advisor, is a disciplined long-term strategy that sits alongside an RRSP, a TFSA, and other planning tools."IBC Financial offers educational consultations and long-term policy design reviews for Canadians interested in learning how the concept may apply to their own circumstances. The firm works only with licensed Canadian insurers and recommends that every prospective policyholder obtain independent tax and legal advice before implementing any strategy.About IBC FinancialIBC Financial is a Canadian financial services firm that focuses on educating individuals, families, and business owners about the Infinite Banking Conceptand helping them evaluate whether participating whole life insurance fits within their broader financial plan. Jose Salloum, the firm's CEO, is a Financial Security Advisor and a former member of the Nelson Nash Institute (a United States–based organization that does not operate in Canada).Legal and Regulatory NoticesImportant disclosures. This press release is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, insurance, tax, or legal advice, and should not be relied upon as a recommendation to purchase any insurance product or adopt any financial strategy. The Infinite Banking Conceptinvolves participating whole life insurance, which carries long-term commitments, underwriting requirements, and costs that may not be suitable for every individual. Guaranteed policy values are contractually defined; dividends are not guaranteed and depend on the issuing insurer's performance. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and on the policy being structured and maintained as an exempt policy under the Income Tax Act (Canada); tax rules are subject to change. Canadians considering any insurance-based strategy should consult a licensed insurance advisor, a qualified tax professional, and, where appropriate, a lawyer licensed in their province.Forward-looking statements. Statements in this release that reference future outcomes, potential benefits, or expected interest are forward-looking and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially.

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