Retired Firefighter, Nurse, and Paramedic Enters Oklahoma U.S. Senate Race - Challenging Career Politicians
Brian Ragain is a registered nurse, paramedic, and retired firefighter from Chickasha, Oklahoma.
For more than two decades, Ragain has worked in high-pressure environments where decisions are immediate, accountability is real, and outcomes matter. From responding to emergencies in the field to leading within the healthcare system, his career has been defined by preparation, responsibility, and follow-through when it counts. Now, he is bringing that same leadership mindset to public service.
Ragain’s campaign is grounded in a simple principle: Service Before Politics shaped by years of working in roles where responsibility comes first and results are expected. His campaign is focused on practical priorities, including:
• Strengthening energy independence while protecting Oklahoma jobs
• Advancing healthcare reform from the inside
• Supporting veterans and expanding access to mental health resources
• Restoring accountability and transparency in government
• Promoting a strong national defense without endless foreign conflicts
“Washington has had it backwards for too long,” Ragain said. “Leadership isn’t just about what you say, it’s about what you’re willing to take responsibility for. Oklahoma deserves leaders who do both.”
CAMPAIGN LAUNCH EVENT
Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate Campaign Launch Event
Shakespeare’s Wine Company
524 W Kansas Ave
Chickasha, OK 73018
Tuesday, April 28, 2026
5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
Join Brian Ragain Tuesday evening as he officially opens his campaign for the United States Senate. Community members, local leaders, and first responders are encouraged to attend and be part of the campaign kickoff.
About Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate
Brian Ragain is a registered nurse, paramedic, and retired firefighter from Chickasha, Oklahoma. A Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Ragain is running on a platform of Service Before Politics; bringing frontline experience and real-world accountability to public office.
Media Contact:
Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate
Phone: 405-748-1625
Email: info@ragainforsenate.com
Web: ragainforsenate.com
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Paid for by Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate, Timothy Smith, Treasurer.
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Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate
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