Retired Firefighter, Nurse, and Paramedic Enters Oklahoma U.S. Senate Race - Challenging Career Politicians

Brian Ragain for Senate

Brian Ragain is a registered nurse, paramedic, and retired firefighter from Chickasha, Oklahoma.

Washington has had it backwards for too long,” Ragain said. “Leadership isn’t just about what you say, it’s about what you’re willing to take responsibility for. Oklahoma deserves leaders who do both.” — Brian Ragain

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Ragain, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, officially announced his campaign earlier this week entering the race with a career built not in politics, but on the front lines of service. Ragain is a registered nurse, paramedic, and retired firefighter.For more than two decades, Ragain has worked in high-pressure environments where decisions are immediate, accountability is real, and outcomes matter. From responding to emergencies in the field to leading within the healthcare system, his career has been defined by preparation, responsibility, and follow-through when it counts. Now, he is bringing that same leadership mindset to public service.Ragain’s campaign is grounded in a simple principle: Service Before Politics shaped by years of working in roles where responsibility comes first and results are expected. His campaign is focused on practical priorities, including:• Strengthening energy independence while protecting Oklahoma jobs• Advancing healthcare reform from the inside• Supporting veterans and expanding access to mental health resources• Restoring accountability and transparency in government• Promoting a strong national defense without endless foreign conflicts“Washington has had it backwards for too long,” Ragain said. “Leadership isn’t just about what you say, it’s about what you’re willing to take responsibility for. Oklahoma deserves leaders who do both.”CAMPAIGN LAUNCH EVENTBrian Ragain for U.S. Senate Campaign Launch EventShakespeare’s Wine Company524 W Kansas AveChickasha, OK 73018Tuesday, April 28, 20265:30 PM – 8:00 PMJoin Brian Ragain Tuesday evening as he officially opens his campaign for the United States Senate. Community members, local leaders, and first responders are encouraged to attend and be part of the campaign kickoff.About Brian Ragain for U.S. SenateBrian Ragain is a registered nurse, paramedic, and retired firefighter from Chickasha, Oklahoma. A Republican candidate for the United States Senate, Ragain is running on a platform of Service Before Politics; bringing frontline experience and real-world accountability to public office.Media Contact:Brian Ragain for U.S. SenatePhone: 405-748-1625Email: info@ragainforsenate.comWeb: ragainforsenate.com###Paid for by Brian Ragain for U.S. Senate, Timothy Smith, Treasurer.

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