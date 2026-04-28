Tanzania Partners with StrongMinds to Expand Community Mental Health Services

Partnership Will Train Community Health Workers to Deliver Group Therapy in 2026

Treating someone’s depression allows them to live the life they want to live” — Sean Mayberry

KAMPALA, NEW JERSEY, UGANDA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StrongMinds, a global non-profit that treats depression using layperson-led interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G) has begun operations in Tanzania. The organization is working with the Ministry of Health to train community health workers (CHWs) in delivering group therapy sessions in Dar-es-Salaam and Dodoma.“The Department of Curative Services acknowledges the growing burden of mental health conditions, including depression, and commends StrongMinds for championing accessible community-based health interventions,” said a statement from the Tanzania Ministry of Health.Depression is a global epidemic affecting 332 million people. Up to 85 percent of people in low-income countries have no access to treatment. In Africa, there are only 1.3 qualified mental healthcare providers per 100,000 people.“The IPT-G model has demonstrated positive outcomes in similar settings,” said the Ministry of Health, “and it is well-aligned with our country priorities of expanding the availability of mental health services and strengthening psycho-social support across health facilities and communities.”StrongMinds has treated over 1.64 million people for depression since 2014, with 74 percent of clients seeing a clinically significant reduction in depression symptoms after completing therapy. StrongMinds has also partnered with government ministries in Uganda, Zambia, and Kenya.The StrongMinds model of treatment has been proven effective across gender and age lines and has been used to treat depression in communities, schools, workplaces, prisons, and refugee settings.“Treating someone’s depression allows them to live the life they want to live,” said StrongMinds CEO Sean Mayberry. “When we partner with governments, we are able to leverage their health and education infrastructure to treat more people, faster, and build more sustainable systems. We are thrilled to work with the government of Tanzania, and we applaud them for taking this important step to ensure more people have access to essential mental health support.”About StrongMindsFounded in 2013, StrongMinds partners with governments to treat depression in sub-Saharan Africa. Our evidence-based group talk therapy model, based on interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year, the majority of whom are women and girls. Learn more at strongminds.org.Media Contact:Roger NokesRoger@strongminds.org

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