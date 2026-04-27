New Gold & Silver Live Price Tracking App Launches on iOS and Android Mobile Phones

Gold Lens Logo GoldLens Home Screen GoldLens Dark Mode

Free app helps you track real-time gold, silver, platinum & palladium prices with interactive charts, smart alerts, and a unique prediction game. 100% free.

We built GoldLens to be the live gold & silve price tracking app we wished existed. Real-time precious metals data in USD, free for everyone, with no ads or paywalls. Simple, elegant, and fast.” — Mark Turner, CEO of GoldLens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LDM Digital LLC today announced the official launch of GoldLens, a free precious metals tracking app now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Designed for anyone who follows the gold market, the silver market, or the broader precious metals space, GoldLens delivers live spot gold prices, live silver prices, and real-time platinum and palladium pricing — all in one beautifully designed, ad-free mobile experience.

The App Store Links for GoldLens are as follows:

Download iOS App

Download Android App

In a market flooded with cluttered gold price apps and silver price trackers locked behind paywalls, GoldLens takes a different approach. The app was built from the ground up to be the most intuitive, accurate, and visually refined precious metal tracking app available on iOS and Android. There are no ads, no subscriptions, and no hidden fees. Every feature is completely free.

Real-Time Precious Metals Pricing

At its core, GoldLens is a live spot gold price app that delivers real-time pricing data for four major precious metals: gold (XAU), silver (XAG), platinum (XPT), and palladium (XPD). Prices are updated every few minutes, giving users access to accurate, up-to-the-minute spot prices they can trust for buying decisions, market research, or simple curiosity.

Users can view prices in multiple currencies including US Dollars (USD), Canadian Dollars (CAD), and Euros (EUR), with support for multiple units of measure — ounces, grams, and kilograms. Whether someone is checking the gold price per ounce or tracking silver pricing per gram, GoldLens handles the conversion automatically.

Multi-Metal and Single-Metal Views

GoldLens offers a flexible viewing experience that adapts to how users follow the market. The multi-metal view displays gold, silver, platinum, and palladium side by side on a single screen, making it easy to compare price movements across all four metals at a glance. Users who prefer to focus on a single commodity can switch to a dedicated single-metal view for gold only, silver only, platinum only, or palladium only — filtering charts, stats, and price performance data to show exactly what they care about.

Interactive Charts and Detailed Statistics

The Charts and Stats screen gives users powerful tools to analyze precious metals price history. Interactive line charts support multiple time ranges — from 1 day to 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, and 5 years — allowing users to spot trends, identify support and resistance levels, and track long-term price performance.

A dedicated Price Performance table breaks down price changes and percentage gains across every time period — today, this week, 30 days, 6 months, 1 year, and 5 years — giving users a clear snapshot of how each metal has performed over time.

Smart Price Alerts

GoldLens makes it easy to set gold and silver pricing alerts so users never miss an important price movement. Users can create custom price alerts with their choice of push notifications, email alerts, or both. Whether watching for gold to break above a key resistance level or waiting for silver to dip below a target buy price, GoldLens delivers timely notifications so users can act fast.

Predict & Play — A Unique Social Experience

What truly sets GoldLens apart from every other gold app and silver app on the market is its Predict & Play feature. Users can make daily, weekly, and monthly price predictions for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Each correct prediction earns points, unlocks achievement badges, and moves the user up on a global community leaderboard.

Daily predictions ask users whether a metal will close higher or lower tomorrow. Weekly predictions challenge users to pick the correct price bracket for Friday's close. Monthly predictions test long-range forecasting skills with the highest point rewards. The result is a gamified experience that transforms passive price-checking into an engaging, competitive, and educational activity.

Designed for Everyone

GoldLens was designed with user experience as a top priority. The app features a premium gold-accented interface available in both dark mode and light mode, allowing users to choose the look that suits their preference. Navigation is clean and intuitive, with four main tabs — Home, Charts & Stats, Predict & Play, and Alerts — putting every feature within easy reach.

The app is purpose-built for a wide range of users: gold investors tracking daily price movements, silver stackers monitoring their favorite metal, precious metals IRA holders staying informed on market conditions, coin collectors curious about melt values, and newcomers exploring the world of precious metals for the first time.

Availability

GoldLens is available for free download today on the Apple App Store for iPhone and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. There are no in-app purchases, no premium tiers, and no data selling. The full experience is free for every user.

Download iOS App

Download Android App

For more information, visit goldlensapp.com.

About LDM Digital LLC

LDM Digital LLC is a New York-based app development and marketing studio focused on building elegant, user-first mobile experiences. The company is dedicated to creating tools that make financial data accessible, accurate, and enjoyable to use. GoldLens is the company's flagship product. Learn more at goldlensapp.com.

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